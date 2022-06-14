IND vs SA Prediction: Who will win today's India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

South Africa have already beaten India seven times in 2022. The Proteas will have the opportunity to make it eight in eight when they attempt to seal the five-match series with a win in the third T20I in Vizag on Tuesday, June 14.

After Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller's heroics in the opening match of the series, a clinical bowling performance helped South Africa record a comfortable win in the second T20I. For India, Ishan Kishan has been a lone bright spot at the top of the order while Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned in a brilliant display in the previous game.

India's bowling has been one of their biggest concerns, though. The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel have been highly ineffective, while Harshal Patel hasn't been at his best at the death. In the absence of frontline stars like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant's men have struggled to put together a complete performance. Speaking of Pant, the new skipper's leadership has come under severe scrutiny following a string of inexplicable decisions.

The Men in Blue will be under the pump heading into the third T20I. Not only do they have to grab a win to stay alive in the series, but their T20 World Cup preparations also hinge heavily on how they fare against Temba Bavuma and Co., who are expected to be without the services of Quinton de Kock for the second game running.

India vs South Africa Match Prediction: Can India make a comeback in the 3rd T20I?

It might be time for Umran Malik's international debut

After successive losses, changes are likely for India. The hosts could look to the bench, where they have players like Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Ravi Bishnoi, for a boost. But while they can chop and change in the bowling department, it's tough to see them make any realistic changes to the batting order.

Deepak Hooda is the only pure batter in the squad who hasn't played. The only player Hooda can replace is Shreyas Iyer, who is India's leading run-scorer in T20Is in 2022 with 305 runs. With Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik proving their worth in flashes in the series thus far, alll changes may be restricted to the spots below No. 7.

Can the batting lineup come together in Vizag? Ruturaj Gaikwad is due a big score, while Shreyas Iyer needs to sort out his attacking game against pace immediately. Pant's limited-overs returns have improved since the start of 2021 but he's still not as prolific as he needs to be, especially as the only left-hander in the middle order.

South Africa have largely been carried by individual batting performances in the T20I series thus far. It was Van der Dussen in the first game and Heinrich Klaasen in the second, and although the bowlers and the rest of the batters have chipped in handily, the hosts are due the kind of display we all know they're capable of.

While the Proteas are the definite favorites heading into the third T20I, India might be ready to pull off a reversal and bring the series back to life.

Prediction: India to win the 3rd T20I vs South Africa

