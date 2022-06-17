IND vs SA Prediction: Who will win today's India vs South Africa 4th T20I match?

Fresh off breaking a seven-match losing streak against South Africa across formats in 2022, India will look to take the five-game series to a decider with a win in the fourth T20I in Rajkot on Friday, June 17.

India haven't made any changes over the past three games, even with the series on the line. Having notched up their first win, the Men in Blue are expected to retain faith in the same playing XI despite talented options like Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Deepak Hooda finding themselves on the bench.

South Africa, on the other hand, will welcome the return of Quinton de Kock at the top of the order. Not only would that break the insipid Temba Bavuma-Reeza Hendricks partnership in the powerplay, but it would also add a much-needed left-hander to the Proteas' top five. The visitors will look to stick to the plans they executed in the first two matches, although their luck with the toss is bound to run out at some point in the near future.

India vs South Africa Match Prediction: Can India take the series to a decider with a win in the 4th T20I?

Harshal Patel scalped four wickets in the third T20I

Ruturaj Gaikwad notching up his maiden international fifty was a welcome boost for India in the third T20I. With Ishan Kishan firing at the other end, the hosts will be confident of a strong opening stand to set the platform for what has been a slightly brittle middle order.

Rishabh Pant hasn't fired yet, while Hardik Pandya struggled to find his timing for most of the previous game. Shreyas Iyer's struggles against pace have forced him to be ultra-aggressive against spin, and it didn't come off in the third T20I as Tabraiz Shamsi outfoxed him. The Indian middle order has its weaknesses, and South Africa's capable bowling attack could exploit those as they did in the first two matches of the series.

De Kock's return should alleviate some of the pressure on Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. Up against bowlers who are finding their form, such as Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, South Africa's top six will need to deliver the goods on a pitch that is likely to produce a run-fest.

The fate of the Proteas' spinners could well have a decisive say on the fourth T20I. While South Africa might be tempted to bring in an extra pacer, both Keshav Maharaj and Shamsi have taken wickets at key stages even when they've been expensive. The pace quartet of Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje have been impressive, too.

While a tightly fought encounter is on the cards, India might have a slight advantage due to the momentum on their side. The bowling lineup seems to be coming together, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the way in the powerplay. If he can get De Kock early, the rest of the South African batting might come apart just like it did in the previous game.

Prediction: India to win the fourth T20I against South Africa

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the fourth T20I? India South Africa 16 votes so far