India vs Sri Lanka 2021: 1st T20I match players list & umpires

After clinching a ninth successive bilateral ODI series win against Sri Lanka, India now will battle it out in three T20Is starting Sunday (July 25), a format which has seen the Men in Blue win 11 of the last 12 encounters against the island nation.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan’s luck with the flip of a coin again worsened as the hosts won the toss and opted to field first on yet another batting-friendly wicket at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Indian team management continues to blood in young talent as mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy makes his international debut after much delay. So does young opener Prithvi Shaw, who is already considered a force to reckon with in the IPL. This comes after five players were handed their ODI cap in the last of the three-match series on Friday.

India have gone in with four specialist bowlers – two spinners and as many seamers – and the all-around abilities of the Pandya brothers. Notably, Shaw and middle-order powerhouse Suryakumar Yadav are both part of the playing XI, amid news that the duo would be joining the Indian team in England in the coming days.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have made three changes from the side which sealed a three-wicket victory over India in the final ODI. Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Ashen Bandara have been included in the side, in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama.

The Dasun Shanaka-led side has fielded a three-pronged pace attack comprising Udana, Dushmantha Chameera and Chamika Karunaratne. They can also avail the spin services of mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya and fit-again leggie Hasaranga.

India vs Sri Lanka – 1st T20I playing 11

India playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka playing 11: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando

India vs Sri Lanka – 1st T20I umpire

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Raveendra Wimalasiri

3rd umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Edited by Prasen Moudgal