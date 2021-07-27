Ind vs SL 2021: 3 milestones India's bowlers could reach in the second T20I

After registering a comprehensive 38-run win in the first T20I, India will look to close out the series and the bowlers, in particular, will look to continue their good run in the tournament.

The series has seen a resurgence for the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal, who have been in the midst of wicket-taking streaks. The second T20I at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday (July 27) will give them a shot at reaching some landmarks in the shorter format of the game.

Chahal is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20Is for India with 63 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah is a rung below with 59 scalps, followed by offie Ravichandran Ashwin (52).

With both of these bowlers in England gearing up for a grueling five-match Test series, Chahal has an opportunity to extend the lead.

Ahead of the second match, we take a look at some of the key milestones India's bowlers can reach.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs 1 wicket for 50 T20I scalps

The pacer inched closer to the 50 T20I wickets mark after picking up four wickets in the first match. He needs just one more wicket to reach the milestone and will most probably achieve that on Tuesday.

The quick has managed to bag 49 wickets from 49 matches at an average of 25.00 and an economy rate of 6.96.

#2 A fifer for Deepak Chahar to equal India mate Harbhajan Singh

Deepak Chahar needs a five-wicket haul to reach 25 wickets. Should he be able to accomplish that in the second T20I, he will equal tweakers, Washington Sundar and Harbhajan Singh for 25 T20I wickets.

The medium pacer grabbed two wickets in the first match and will be eager to add more wickets to his tally. He currently has 20 wickets from 14 matches.

#3 Krunal Pandya needs 3 wickets to surpass Zaheer Khan's T20I record

With 15 wickets to his name, spinner Krunal Pandya needs three wickets to surpass former India quick Zaheer Khan's tally of 17 T20I wickets.

The legendary bowler hung up his boots after 17 games and with the elder Pandya set to play a lot more games, he has a chance of vaulting Khan and even Bengal pacer Ashoke Dinda (17 wickets) in the process.

Pandya has 15 wickets from 14 T20Is at an average of 36.9 and an economy rate of 8.10 that includes a four-wicket haul.

Edited by Diptanil Roy