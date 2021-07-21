IND vs SL 2021: 3 talking points from India's brilliant comeback win in the 2nd ODI

With a brilliant come-from-behind win in the second ODI on July 20, India sealed the three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

After conceding 275 in the first innings thanks to calm fifties from Avishka Fernando and Charith Asalanka, the Men in Blue weren't in control of the run-chase until the final stages of the innings. However, they dug deep to pull off a historic win and give themselves some breathing room ahead of the third ODI and the T20I series.

Here are three main talking points from the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal shows signs of his old form

Yuzvendra Chahal scalped three wickets in the second ODI against Sri Lanka

Yuzvendra Chahal's place in the Indian white-ball side was on the verge of being permanently lost ahead of this series against Sri Lanka, with talented bowlers like Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy waiting on the sidelines. However, the leg-spinner has reminded everyone of his obvious quality with his displays in the first two games.

Chahal picked up two wickets in the series opener and followed it up with a superb three-wicket haul in the second ODI. He provided the initial breakthrough by having Minod Bhanuka caught at short mid-wicket in slightly fortuitous fashion, before sending Bhanuka Rajapaksa back to the pavilion off the next delivery for a first-ball duck with a lovely variation.

Chahal later returned to castle Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, finishing as the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/50 in his 10 overs. The 30-year-old has got the wickets he desperately needs and will look to carry this form into the T20I series later this month.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav has all but sealed his spot in India's white-ball side

What a special win🇮🇳♥️

The grit and composure you displayed today was unbelievable @deepak_chahar9 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Kv37hwdMEj — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 20, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav is simply a class apart. Exceptional against spin and assured against pace, the classy right-hander is the exact kind of batsman India need to impart momentum in the middle overs.

Playing slightly out of position at No. 5, Suryakumar has batted with oodles of confidence and skill in this series so far. He made an authoritative fifty in only his second ODI innings, laying further claim to a regular spot in India's white-ball setup.

Suryakumar's supple wristwork and shots all around the wicket have caught the eye of every fan and analyst, and when the squad for the T20 World Cup is announced later this year, it seems inevitable that he will be part of it.

#1 Deepak Chahar proves his worth as a batsman with potentially career-changing innings

Just silently sits in a corner to sip some water post his batting heroics 👌🏻🔝👍🏻



What a knock tonight from Deepak Chahar 🙌🏻 #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/mWr2DY1zPA — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

A few years ago, Shardul Thakur played a historic five-ball innings for the Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League playoff game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Not many remember the knock now, but there's no doubting the fact that it gave Thakur and his teams the confidence to use him as an option lower down the order. He has since played crucial Test knocks for India and won them games from losing positions, which has in turn helped him hold onto his place in the playing XI even when his bowling hasn't been at its best.

Deepak Chahar's unbeaten 69 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka could become one such turning point in his international career. The Rajasthan-born pacer has always shown glimpses of batting ability, such as his entertaining cameo for the Super Kings against the Kings XI Punjab back in 2018. But now, an innings of substance like this has proved that he has the skills to hang with international bowlers.

Chahar was composed, sensible and almost chanceless. He ran hard twos, put away loose balls, played out the threatening Sri Lankan bowlers and hit the winning runs.

In the short term, this will give him confidence and a great deal of happiness. In the long run, this unexpected innings could prove to be career-changing.

