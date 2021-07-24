IND vs SL 2021, 3rd ODI: Top 10 hilarious memes from the India vs Sri Lanka match

The home team emerged victorious in the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Sri Lanka ended their winless streak in home ODI matches against Team India in the process by registering a 3-wicket win.

Avishka Fernando was the game-changer for the home side with a 76-run innings to turn the final match of the India vs Sri Lanka series in his team's favor. Bhanuka Rajapaksa supported him to perfection with a 56-ball 65, while the bowlers did a fine job for Sri Lanka in the first innings.

Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat first in Colombo. After winning the toss, Dhawan celebrated with a thigh-five. However, the Indian skipper could not play a big knock. He departed to the dressing room after scoring 13 runs.

His opening partner Prithvi Shaw stitched a 74-run second-wicket partnership with debutant Sanju Samson. It seemed like India were on track to post a big score. However, Sri Lanka fought back after a rain break. India were 147/3 when rain interrupted play in Colombo.

After the rain break, the Islanders scalped five wickets in quick succession and reduced India to 195/8. The visitors lost all their wickets for 225 runs.

In reply, Sri Lanka got off to a fantastic start, courtesy of Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa's fifties. Rahul Chahar and Chetan Sakariya tried to bring the Men in Blue back into the India vs Sri Lanka contest. However, the Islanders held their nerves to clinch the win.

Best memes from the 3rd ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series

Cricket fans shared some hilarious memes on social media during the final game of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series. Here are some of the best ones.

147/3 to 195/8 - All of us Indian fans right now, thinking about that RAIN BREAK! ⛈️🙄#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/s2bgg8igm4 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 23, 2021

#SLvIND

Indian fans to Hardik Pandya after seeing his performance: pic.twitter.com/nQe7mHd98e — Mr Sarcastic🚫 (@MrKavi_dev) July 23, 2021

Third umpire during that DRS review 🤦 thankfully right call was made in the end. #SLvIND #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/bPOfoTJ6NA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 23, 2021

#INDvsSL



Hardik Pandya under captaincy of



Rohit Others pic.twitter.com/RjS0nGBrfC — Krunal દવે 🇮🇳 (@KrunalD98161941) July 23, 2021

Everyone was waiting for the third umpire decision for lbw review .



Meanwhile 3rd Umpire be like - #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/RcqKBgITIa — Ankit Anand (@iamankitanands) July 23, 2021

#INDvSL

Third Umpire Takes too much time for making decision*

Surya Kumar yadav:- pic.twitter.com/4a6cufYdj1 — बिहारी 🖤🥀 (@Shitt_posterr) July 23, 2021

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by S Chowdhury