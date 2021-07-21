IND vs SL 2021: 5 interesting stats to emerge after the 2nd India vs Sri Lanka ODI match

India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka by winning the second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium last night.

Deepak Chahar's match-winning half-century powered the Indian cricket team to a memorable series win against their neighbors.

The Sri Lankan team won the toss and batted first in Colombo. They scored 275 runs in their 50 overs and then reduced India to 116/5 in 18 overs. However, a brilliant performance from the visiting team's lower middle-order batters ensured that they won by three wickets.

Several interesting stats emerged after the second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka. Here's a look at some of the top statistics.

1. India became the first nation to record more than 125 wins against Sri Lanka in international cricket

Most Wins vs SL in all formats



126 - India*

125 - Pakistan

88 - Australia

75 - Newzealand

67 - Southafrica#INDvSL — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) July 20, 2021

India has dominated Sri Lanka in the international arena of late. Last year, the Men in Blue defeated the islanders in a T20I series at home. This year, they have beaten them in an ODI series.

Overall, India recorded their 126th victory against the Sri Lankan side across the three formats in international cricket.

With this win, India overtook Pakistan's tally of 125 wins and attained the number one position on the list of most wins against Sri Lanka in international matches.

2. Deepak Chahar joined Bhuvneshwar Kumar in an elite club of Indian all-rounders

Indians with 50+ score in a successful chase batting at No.8 or below:-

Deepak Chahar (69*) today

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53*) in 2017



Both were against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.#SLvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar proved his batting talent in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. He played an incredible knock of 69 runs under pressure and guided India home.

With this inning, Deepak joined Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the group of Indian all-rounders with a 50+ score in a successful run-chase while batting at number eight or below. Interestingly, Kumar achieved this feat against Sri Lanka as well.

3. Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar created another unique record

It was a night to remember for Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as they had a match-winning 84-run partnership for the eighth wicket. Interestingly, both Chahar and Kumar opened the bowling for India in this game.

Thus, they became only the second Indian pair to start the match with the ball and ultimately help the team win with the bat.

Before Chahar and Kumar, Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath opened the bowling and then had a nine-run partnership for the ninth wicket in 2003 that helped India defeat New Zealand.

4. India's domination against Sri Lanka

Updated list.......



Most ODI wins against a particular opponent:

93* Ind v SL (161 matches)

92 Aus v NZ (138 matches)

92 Pak v SL (155 matches)#INDvSL #INDvsSL #SLvsIND #SLvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 20, 2021

While India became the first country to beat Sri Lanka more than 125 times in the international arena, the Men in Blue also hold the record for the most ODI victories against a particular rival now.

Australia and Pakistan have 92 ODI wins against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, respectively. But now they are second to India, who have 93 ODI wins against the islanders.

5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled his first no-ball after six years

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a rare no-ball in his international career in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. The right-arm pacer bowled a no-ball to Minod Bhanuka on the first delivery of the fifth over.

It is pertinent to note that Kumar had bowled his previous no-ball in an ODI against South Africa back on October 22, 2015. Since then, Bhuvneshwar had bowled 515.3 overs without a no-ball.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar