“Begins like Virat Kohli, finishes like Armaan Kohli” - Twitterati trolls Prithvi Shaw for golden duck on T20I debut

Young Team India opener Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable T20I debut as he was out for a golden duck. Sri Lanka sent India into bat after winning the toss in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday.

Facing the first ball of India’s innings, Prithvi Shaw edged a lovely outswinger from Dushmantha Chameera behind the stumps. The Sri Lankan pacer bowled a pitched-up delivery, which swung away almost perfectly. Prithvi Shaw displayed no feet movement and played well away from his body to get the edge. After all the thrill of a T20I debut, Prithvi Shaw gingerly walked back to the pavilion.

SHAW OUT FOR A GOLDEN DUCK ON DEBUT 😳

Dream start for Sri Lanka! 🔥



Twitterati was quick to hit out at Prithvi Shaw following the youngster’s disappointing T20I debut. Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Before they could show Prithvi Shaw's average and stats, he gets out. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 25, 2021

Paddikal & Ruturaj has equal runs as Prithvi shaw in t20i without debuting — Sidharth ( MS.Dhoni) (@ChartbusterSid5) July 25, 2021

#INDvSL When will India replace Prithvi Shaw with someone more consistent like Devdutt Padikkal, I don’t know. — Gaurav (@GauravA66263752) July 25, 2021

Is that a golden duck, or getting one on debut merits a more expensive metal? #INDvSL #PrithviShaw — Jaideep Ghosh (@jd0893) July 25, 2021

Middle order padding up to go in next.



Meanwhile Prithvi Shaw returning within 2 mins: pic.twitter.com/82V1s9qagM — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) July 25, 2021

Prithvi Shaw begins every series like Virat Kohli but finishes like Armaan Kohli. 🙄 — Sumit (@_RKSumit) July 25, 2021

Prithvi Shaw always gives good start.

Good start for his own team and at times for the opposition 👀 #INDvSL — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) July 25, 2021

Why on earth are this management and BCCI desperate to have Prithvi Shaw in England when he cannot even play the swing in SL? Let him work on it and back him when he's ready.#SLvsIND #INDvSL — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) July 25, 2021

Righto! All in readiness. Chameera to start, Prithvi Shaw to face the music. One slip in place, off we go....



0.1(W) Hum h raahi pyaar ke.. phir milenge chalte chalte... 🎵🎤🎶🤣#INDvSL #PrithviShaw #GoldenDuck pic.twitter.com/PxFBc9QWd6 — ît'$_F@!Z (@SyedHazrath) July 25, 2021

@PrithviShaw is overrated. Don't find consistency. Good talent but not consistent — Value Investments India (@dvalueinvestor) July 25, 2021

Prithvi Shaw needs to tone down his game: Salman Butt

According to former Pakistan opener Salman Butt, Prithvi Shaw needs to tone down his game as over-aggression is often costing him his wicket.

Speaking ahead of the first T20I, Butt stated on his YouTube channel that Prithvi Shaw was playing too many shots too soon. He said:

“To give himself stability, a youngster has to convert starts. Talking of Prithvi Shaw, I saw him playing one-dayers for India in New Zealand as well. He used to hit three-four cracking boundaries and then get out. So, when something is not letting you continue and stopping you from making a big score, you need to modify it. You first need to score runs and then shape up in your own style.”

Butt added:

“He has all the strokes in his repertoire, but Prithvi Shaw is playing too many shots too early. He needs to take into consideration factors like time, pace, wicket and opposition and manage his innings accordingly. Even the great Sachin Tendulkar paced his innings as per the situation.”

Prithvi Shaw scored two 40s in the ODI series in Sri Lanka but failed to carry on both times.

Butt also felt that it is unfair to compare Prithvi Shaw with legends like Sir Viv Richards and Virender Sehwag so early in his career. He opined that playing an aggressive brand of cricket is not enough for a player to draw comparisons with the legendary swashbuckling duo.

