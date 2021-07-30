IND vs SL 2021: Cricket fraternity thanks India for completing Sri Lanka tour amid COVID-19 distress

Sri Lanka thumped India by seven wickets in the third tie to win the three-match T20I series 2-1 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. Batting first, the Men in Blue managed only 81 runs in their innings, which was easily chased down by the hosts with 33 balls to spare.

India were down by nine players in the last two matches of the series due to COVID-19 restrictions. After all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for the deadly virus and BCCI's medical team identified eight more cricketers who came into close contact with the all-rounder and also advised them of strict isolation.

The BCCI decided to add standby cricketers to the main squad and complete the series, a move which earned accolades from the cricket fraternity.

Here are some reactions:

Not the best way to end a tour but India was in awkward situations for XIs. Still, the experience of inte'l game for many youngsters will hopefully help them in future. #INDvsSL2021 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 29, 2021

Congratulations to @OfficialSLC kudos to @SDhawan25 & co for continuing the series despite loosing out most players due to covid challenges and easily could’ve postponed the series #sportmanship 👏👏 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) July 29, 2021

Congratulations @OfficialSLC on a special series win. Hope they turn a corner now. World cricket is stronger with a strong SL side. And Hasaranga is a star👌🏻👏🏻 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/eapPHu9sQp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 29, 2021

Well done Sri Lanka for winning the t20 series, Played well despite some of the key players weren’t available. N kudos to Indian cricket for not leaving Sri Lankan cricket and the series mid way despite the covid cases. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 29, 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga stars as Sri Lanka thrash India

Sri Lanka celebrate the series win

Sri Lanka dominated the series decider right from the start. India paid the price for opting to bat first on a difficult wicket as they only managed to post 81 runs in their 20 overs. Only three batsmen managed to touch the double-digit mark with Kuldeep Yadav registering the highest score of 23 runs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar contributed 16 runs.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 4/9 in his four overs after Dusmanth Chameera removed Shikhar Dhawan in the first over. Captain Dasun Shanaka supported him well, picking up two wickets and chipping in with two outstanding catches.

Rahul Chahar tried to put India back on track in the second innings but they didn't have the runs in the bag. Dhananjaya de Silva once again steered the run chase with an unbeaten 23 after Minod Bhanuka gave a brisk start as Sri Lanka pulled off a series win against India after 19 years.

