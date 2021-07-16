IND vs SL 2021: "Gabbar aur uske sher" - Shikhar Dhawan ready for Sri Lanka challenge

Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan and his teammates are ready for the upcoming challenge against Sri Lanka, which kicks off on July 18 (Sunday) in Colombo.

Dhawan, who has been appointed as the leader for the series, will hope to make an impressive start as India captain. Ahead of the first game, Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to share a photograph of his teammates. He captioned it:

"Gabbar aur uske Sher. Boys are excited to get going."

Gabbar aur uske Sher 🦁 Boys are excited to get going 👊🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fmhsMPP8uP — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 16, 2021

Along with Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prithvi Shaw and Kuldeep Yadav could also be seen in the picture after an intense training session under the lights.

The Men in Blue held their first practice session under lights ahead of the first ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium. The cricketers looked in good rhythm and everyone highlighted the importance of training at night before a day-night game.

Evening 🌕 ✅

Lights ON 💡💡

Intensity 💪 ⚡️



We get you all the deets from #TeamIndia's first practice session under lights in Colombo 🏟️ - by @ameyatilak & @28anand



Watch the full video 🎥 👇 #SLvIND https://t.co/sNqmij1Lox pic.twitter.com/LjtPSV4RLy — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2021

Head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Shikhar Dhawan were also seen talking to the players in a huddle after the session.

My idea is to keep everyone happy together: Shikhar Dhawan

In his first assignment as Team India skipper, Shikhar Dhawan wants to maintain a good atmosphere in the dressing room by keeping everyone happy. On the Star Sports show, Dhawan said:

“It is a big achievement for me that I have become the captain of the Indian side. As a leader, my idea is to keep everyone together and happy ? that is the most important thing. We have got a lovely bunch of boys, great support staff, and we have worked earlier as well."

The three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will be followed by a T20I series.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar