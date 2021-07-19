Ind vs SL 2021: How Ishan Kishan got the better of opposition in the first ODI

Debutant Ishan Kishan had a cracking ODI debut on Sunday (July 18). His 42-ball-59 was instrumental in propelling India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI.

Kishan set the tone with a first-ball six and that was the start of a breezy innings to help India get close to the target. Chasing 263, Shikhar Dhawan's men were off to a rollicking start with opener Prithvi Shaw walloping nine fours in his 24-ball-43 before holing out to Avishka Fernando.

Kishan did a bunch of things right when he walked out to bat and those factors helped not just secure a win for the team, but also cement his case for a regular slot in the playing XI.

Ishan Kishan came prepared to attack

Sri Lanka had to rebuild when they lost wickets, while India had the upper hand despite losing Shaw. With Shikhar Dhawan bidding his time and dropping anchor, Ishan Kishan did what he does best in the IPL: attack.

This counter-attacking approach pegged the hosts on the backfoot and was one of the key factors behind India's win.

Two things that stood out were Ishan Kishan's sublime timing and his impeccable footwork. There were several instances when he went down the track for the spinners and carted the ball around.

The two sixes he slammed were a testament to how his improved footwork during the IPL carried over to the ODIs.

A fearless brand of cricket

There is a thin line between reckless bravado and measured-yet-dominating approach, and Ishan Kishan took the latter. It wasn't all hammers and tongs, but what he did was put away the bad deliveries.

At this stage, it is safe to assume he would have used that aggressive approach even if Shaw of Dhawan had walked back into the dugout early.

Kishan recorded a fifty on his T20I debut against England earlier this year, and the approach to the game against the island nation was no different. His ability to put pressure on the opposition just showcased his intent and the skill he possesses.

India will be hoping he continues in the same vein.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava