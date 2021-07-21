IND vs SL 2021: India playing XI's report card for the 2nd ODI

India held their nerve in a tricky run-chase to win the second ODI against Sri Lanka by three wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, July 20.

After Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat once again, the hosts put up 275 thanks to fighting fifties from Avishka Fernando and Charith Asalanka. India lost wickets early on, but late heroics from their lower-order batsmen helped them cross the finish line with five balls to spare.

Here is the Indian playing XI's report card for the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL 2021, 2nd ODI: India Player Ratings

INNINGS BREAK: Sri Lanka post 275/9 on the board in the second #SLvIND ODI!



3⃣ wickets each for @yuzi_chahal & @BhuviOfficial

2⃣ wickets for @deepak_chahar9



65 for Charith Asalanka#TeamIndia's chase to begin shortly.



Prithvi Shaw: 4/10

After Shaw hit three boundaries in the first over, it seemed like Sri Lanka were in for another tough powerplay. But an inspired bowling change saw Wanindu Hasaranga castle the opener with a well-disguised googly. It seems inevitable that we will see more teams resorting to spin against Shaw early on.

Shikhar Dhawan: 6/10

Dhawan was good with his bowling changes and started off well in the chase, but lost his wicket playing across the line to a straightforward leg-break from Hasaranga. He will be disappointed with the dismissal, but he will take pride in keeping his 100% Indian captaincy record intact.

Ishan Kishan: 4/10

Last match's hero Kishan took a good catch and pulled off a smart runout, but his primary skillset let him down. After copping a blow, the southpaw chopped on while attempting a loose flashy cut to walk back for just 1.

Manish Pandey: 7/10

Pandey started confidently before a brief period of dot balls threatened to derail his innings, but recovered superbly to keep India in the hunt after the loss of three wickets. He was extremely unfortunate to be run out at the non-striker's end for a well-made 37. Pandey nearly plucked a stunner but put down a catchable chance at second slip in the first innings.

Suryakumar Yadav: 8/10

Suryakumar recorded his maiden ODI fifty in just his second innings in the format and appeared to be a class apart while at the crease. Striking six fours and taking on the Sri Lankan bowlers with ease, he took another massive step towards sealing a spot in India's white-ball side.

Krunal Pandya: 7.5/10

Krunal bowled a tidy spell, conceding just 37 runs in eight overs. With the bat, he steadfastly kept India in the hunt with a fighting 35 before losing his off-stump to Hasaranga.

Hardik Pandya: 3/10

The other Pandya had a forgettable outing. He bowled four overs as he struggled with the heat in Colombo, barely generating any pace. The all-rounder then walked back for a three-ball duck when his team desperately needed him to take control of the innings.

Deepak Chahar: 9.5/10

India's Man of the Match was simply superb in the second ODI. Chahar would've had wickets in the powerplay if not for dropped catches, and kept his composure to pick up two in the middle overs. He was the driving force behind the run-chase, scoring an unbeaten 69 and taking his team to a historic win.

Kuldeep Yadav: 6.5/10

Kuldeep went wicketless in the second ODI, but bowled fairly decently throughout. He still seemed a bit unsettled when the batsmen went after him, but should slowly gain confidence as he plays a run of games.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 8/10

Bhuvneshwar was the worst bowler on display in the series opener, but he did well in the second ODI to end up with three wickets. The pace wasn't quite there, though, and one game of rest might serve him well. He made an unbeaten 19 and helped Chahar take India home.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 9/10

The pick of India's bowlers, Chahal scalped three wickets in the second ODI. Importantly, he broke the opening partnership and then picked up another in quick succession to slam the brakes on Sri Lanka's charge.

