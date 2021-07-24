IND vs SL 2021: India playing XI's report card for the 3rd ODI

India's bench strength finally ran out as Sri Lanka registered their first win of the series in the third and final ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, July 23.

Riding on the back of fifties from Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, as well as three-wicket hauls from Praveen Jayawickrama and Akila Dananjaya, the hosts recorded a three-wicket win to salvage some pride. The win was only their second in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

India, meanwhile, paid the price for experimenting heavily with their first-choice side. Here is the Indian playing XI's report card for the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL 2021, 3rd ODI: India Player Ratings

Prithvi Shaw: 7/10

Shaw was India's top-scorer with 49 and made the most of the powerplay, but was sent back by Dasun Shanaka just when it seemed like he'd get a big one. He dropped a straightforward chance at second slip, but it was a decent series overall for the youngster.

Shikhar Dhawan: 2/10

Dhawan had a disappointing outing in the final ODI. He reeled off three boundaries before falling to Dushmantha Chameera and his captaincy was found wanting in the second innings. However, a maiden series win under his captaincy will please him.

Sanju Samson: 7.5/10

Making his ODI debut, Samson was assured at the crease and struck five boundaries and one six. A careless shot in the 19th over meant that he couldn't build on his start, which is something he has been criticized for on end. The keeper was decent behind the stumps.

Manish Pandey: 2/10

Has Pandey's ODI career come to an end? He scored only 11 before being foxed by Praveen Jayawickrama and dropped a straightforward catch at midwicket, capping off a miserable individual outing.

Suryakumar Yadav: 7/10

Man of the Series Suryakumar was once again an assured presence at the crease, finding the boundary seven times in a free-flowing 40. The rain break and wickets falling at the other end dented his charge as he survived one LBW appeal but was caught in front by the wily Akila Dananjaya.

Nitish Rana: 2/10

Batting at No. 7 on debut, Rana was uneasy in the middle. He managed only 7 as a loose drive off Dananjaya saw him nick off. He dropped a sitter in the deep, but the chance didn't prove costly for India.

Hardik Pandya: 4/10

Pandya was one of India's biggest disappointments in the series. In the final ODI, he seemed intent on a big score but was completely deceived by Jayawickrama. The all-rounder cranked up the pace for the first time since returning from injury, taking one wicket but conceding at 8.6.

Krishnappa Gowtham: 4/10

Apart from the wicket of Minod Bhanuka and a smart catch to dismiss Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Gowtham had a miserable debut. He played a careless paddle to completely miss a full toss and struggled with his lines in the second innings.

Navdeep Saini: 6/10

Saini bowled five innocuous overs for 27 runs, but his vital 15 at the end of the Indian innings helped them get to a fighting total.

Chetan Sakariya: 7.5/10

Sakariya wasn't effective with the new ball, but brought out a few variations in the middle overs to scalp two wickets. It was a promising debut for the youngster - one he won't forget in a hurry.

Rahul Chahar: 8.5/10

Chahar was the pick of the Indian bowlers and always looked to make things happen. He took three wickets and threatened to pull a win out of the hat each time he came on to bowl. The leggie hung around with the bat, scoring 13 before top-edging a pull.

