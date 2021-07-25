IND vs SL 2021: Injuries and inconsistency doesn't mean Hardik Pandya's done

There's something about Hardik Pandya - a quiet confidence that he exudes beneath that swagger. Chest jutting out, there's immense self-belief in the Baroda lad despite the recent rollercoaster that his international cricket career has been.

He might not be the Hardik Pandya who held his nerve to hand India that one-run win in the 2016 T20 World Cup against Bangladesh. He might not be the Hardik Pandya who counterattacked his way to an in-vain but defiant 43-ball-76 against Pakistan in the semifinals of the 2017 Champions Trophy. And he might not be the Hardik Pandya who managed a brisk 50 on his Test debut against Sri Lanka later that year.

Then there were those swashbuckling IPL innings for the Mumbai Indians which catapulted him to the international circuit.

But now, Pandya is a pale shadow of his former self. Even with that ripped musculature, the jock's attitude, and his smile intact, the 27-year-old grappled with a career-threatening injury which contributed to his inconsistency.

The tour against Sri Lanka has reached the halfway stage, with the ODI leg complete. India may have won the series, but Hardik Pandya, with scores of 0 and 19, will be kicking himself for not making use of the opportunity against a rebuilding island nation outfit.

Hardik Pandya's bowling workload has been efficiently managed in the series against Sri Lanka.

That he's bowling might be a silver lining and another factor that would see him make the squad for future tournaments. However, the question remains: Is time running out for the all-rounder?

The current Indian setup is a crowded one, with players jostling for spots. For Pandya, his brother Krunal is his next big competition as an all-rounder. Deepak Chahar made a promising case for a bowler who could do more than just wield the long handle. Add Ravindra Jadeja to the mix and there's hardly any margin for error for Pandya.

Is Hardik Pandya done?

Hardik Pandya you look for when you need 25 runs of 6 balls

At best, it's debatable, but he's not done yet. Not by a long shot. The numbers: 1286 runs from 63 ODIs, 532 runs from 11 Tests, 474 runs from 48 T20Is - all at healthy strike rates of 116.9, 73.88 and 147.66, are promising. They highlight class, potential and a hint of his game-changing abilities.

Pandya is made from the same mold as, say, a Kieron Pollard, or a Michael Bevan perhaps. Or better yet, a Lance Klusener. He has never been your one-ball-at-a-time, or a one-run-at-a-time type.

He's the one you look for when you need 25 runs off six balls, or for bowling a tight last over. Pandya's your Damian Lillard, your Devin Booker and your Jrue Holiday. He's never been your Tom Brady, or for a better example, his Mumbai Indians mate Suryakumar Yadav.

That said, there have been issues that have plagued him. The back injury's made him rusty. Anyone who's seen his rapid rise and gradual decline knows he's still coming to grips with his game.

Cricmetric traces his ODI journey for the last three years, and the graph says everything you need to know. The run has been inconsistent, and for good reason.

A look at Hardik Pandya's ODI numbers over the years (Credit: Cricmetric)

2020 and 2021 saw Pandya in recovery mode. The numbers, while not what they were in 2018, are signs that he will get better. Against Sri Lanka, his bowling workload was managed in a way that he wouldn't bowl beyond five overs. Wickets were a bonus; all the think tank needed from him was to hit his straps.

There's no doubt that Hardik Pandya is an asset. Despite the stiff competition he faces, it's safe to speculate that he's still one of the frontrunners for a slot in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He will be one of India's bonafide all-rounders and the T20I leg of the Sri Lanka tour will be paramount as far as his bowling is concerned.

T2Os are Pandya's best format. The 41 wickets he's bagged as a fast-bowling all-rounder are better than his Baroda predecessor Irfan Pathan (28 wickets) and Jadeja (39).

He's still India's most experienced and skilled all-rounder in recent times. A pacer going through an injury phase isn't novel in cricket, but the rise after is the question. Hopefully, Hardik Pandya and India get the answer that pleases and benefits them.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee