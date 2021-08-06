Krunal Pandya shares message after recovering from COVID-19

Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has thanked all of his well-wishers, as well as doctors and other healthcare workers, after recovering from COVID-19.

The Indian cricketer contracted the virus during the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka, which forced him and eight of his close contacts into isolation. Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham had to stay back in Sri Lanka even after the series got over as they had tested COVID-positive.

Krunal Pandya returned to Mumbai on Thursday after successfully testing negative. On Friday, he took to his social media handles and shared a picture while showing the thumbs-up sign, indicating that all is well with his health.

Sharing a thank you message, Krunal Pandya wrote:

The Baroda all-rounder had tested positive ahead of the second T20I against Sri Lanka, which forced the match to be postponed by a day. Since eight other players were also asked to go into isolation after being identified as close contacts of Krunal Pandya, India were severely weakened going into the last two matches of the T20I series.

Thank you for your wishes everyone. They kept me going 😊 I’m completely fine now, thanks to all the efforts of the doctors and healthcare workers. Special mention to everyone at BCCI and Sri Lankan Cricket for all that they’ve done for me. Forever grateful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HMIll8YVdZ — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) August 6, 2021

India had the option of pulling out of the series but decided to carry on and played the last two T20Is with just five batters, handing debuts to a number of newcomers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India’s vice-captain for the Sri Lanka tour, batted at No. 6 in the last two T20Is. The visitors ended up losing the T20I series 1-2.

Krunal Pandya’s performance during the Sri Lanka series

The 30-year-old Krunal Pandya featured in two matches of the ODI series and played the first game of the T20I series before testing positive. He impressed with figures of 1 for 26 from 10 overs in the first one-dayer and scored a crucial 35 in the second.

Krunal Pandya made a contribution in the first T20I as well, picking up the wicket of opener Minod Bhanuka. He ended up with figures of 1 for 16 from 2 overs.

Earlier in the year, Krunal Pandya made a record-shattering ODI debut against England in Pune. He spanked an unbeaten 58 off 31 balls, reaching his half-century off 26 balls - the fastest by a debutant in ODIs. Following the knock, the left-handed batsman paid a teary-eyed tribute to his late father.

