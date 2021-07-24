When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka T20I series?

The India vs Sri Lanka T20I series will start this Sunday (July 25) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. All three games of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series will be played at the same venue because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Indian cricket team has dominated Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game in recent years. The two teams have played 19 T20Is to date, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious on 13 occasions. India have lost only of their five away T20I matches against Sri Lanka.

India also recently defeated Sri Lanka in an ODI series. Hence, the visitors will start as the favorites to win the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series. On that note, let's have a look at the schedule for this brief series.

1st T20I - July 25, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo

2nd T20I - July 27, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo

3rd T20I - July 29, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo

Sony LIV to live stream the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India

Shikhar Dhawan will captain the visitors in the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series (Image Source: Twitter)

Like the ODI series, Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India. Fans can enjoy the three T20Is between India and Sri Lanka in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentary. Live streaming of the three games will be available on SonyLIV.com and the SonyLIV app.

Fans in the United States can watch the three matches of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series on Willow TV.

India: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD (English), Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu), Sony LIV (Live Streaming) DD Sports

The US: Willow TV

