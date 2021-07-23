IND vs SL 2021: Predicting 3 players who could win the Man of the Match award in the 3rd ODI

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, India will look to record another whitewash against Sri Lanka with a win in the final ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, July 23.

Prithvi Shaw was the Man of the Match in the first ODI for his attacking 43, which set the tone for a comfortable Indian run-chase. Deepak Chahar picked up the distinction in the second ODI, for his two-wicket haul in the first innings and his match-winning unbeaten 69 in a run-chase that was anything but comfortable.

As India attempt to rest and rotate ahead of the T20I series, and Sri Lanka look to salvage some pride, who will step up in the third ODI? Here, we predict three players who could win the Man of the Match award in the final 50-over contest of the series.

#3 Hardik Pandya (India)

India need Hardik Pandya to come good in both departments in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya is one of the few Indian players to have not made an impact in this series thus far. His bowling has been subpar as he attempts to ease himself back into international all-round action, and his only innings has been a disappointing three-ball duck.

Could we see a vintage batting display from Hardik in the third ODI? He performed exceptionally well in the previous series against Australia and England, notching up scores of 90, 28, 92*, 1, 35 and 64 over the six games. And if either Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Deepak Chahar is rested for the final ODI, the all-rounder can finally chip in with the ball.

#2 Dhananjaya de Silva (Sri Lanka)

Dhananjaya de Silva has let Sri Lanka down with his poor shot-selection in this series against India

If India want Hardik Pandya to come good, Sri Lanka desperately need Dhananjaya de Silva to turn up in the third ODI. The hosts' vice-captain has thrown away his start in both games thus far and has only two wickets to show for.

As others like Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga have dazzled, Sri Lanka's senior-most players - including De Silva - have been distinctly below average. With nothing to lose and a lot of pride to play for, the 29-year-old could be the man to watch out for in Colombo.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan (India)

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan will eye an ODI whitewash before heading into the T20I series

Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run-scorer in the series so far and has been in excellent nick. Many fans and experts were of the opinion that he should've won the Man of the Match award in the series opener, in which he scored an unbeaten 86 and took two superb catches, but the committee decided to hand his opening partner the accolade instead.

Dhawan seems bound to collect the award in at least one game this series, given how well he has countered the Sri Lankan new-ball bowlers and spinners alike. The left-hander's matchups with Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga will be ones to watch out for. We could see him walk away with a well-deserved Man of the Match award in the third and final ODI.

