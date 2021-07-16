IND vs SL 2021: Predicting India's 3 highest run-scorers in ODIs

The upcoming three-match ODI rubber between India and Sri Lanka has little to offer to a casual, neutral fan. The hosts, Sri Lanka, have won just one of their previous nine ODIs and face an uphill task if they are to qualify directly for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. India, though, come with an air of pomp. Not only are they fielding two world-class teams in parallel in different parts of the world, but they are also guaranteed World Cup qualification by virtue of being hosts of the event.

If you are an Indian fan, however, the series could offer the answers to a few key questions. Will Kuldeep Yadav save his nosediving career? Is Prithvi Shaw India's next all-format opening bet? Is Krunal Pandya a viable No.7 option in Ravindra Jadeja's absence?

Once the cloud of uncertainty and excitement subsides, attention moves back to the hard numbers - runs and wickets. All of India's expected top seven have impressions to make before the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup - but given the conditions and the opposition, who has the best chances? Here's a prediction of the three highest Indian run-scorers in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

#3 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been in sublime form with the bat in international cricket.

A long-term back injury threatening one's ability to bowl consistently can be career-ending for an all-rounder. However, Hardik Pandya has shown such skill with the bat since the tour of Australia in 2020 that he commands a place in the team, even as a pure batsman. In a team missing the free-flowing strokeplay of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, Hardik's effort at the death could be the difference between a par score and a daunting one.

One of the few batsmen in the current Indian setup to have a career strike-rate over 100, Hardik has scored three fifty-plus scores in his last six outings with the bat, with two of them being in the 90s. Although he will in all likelihood bat only at No.6, his proven record and form is better than the likes of Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson who bat higher up. He will look to improve upon his dismal average of 10.60 against Sri Lanka with a few important knocks in the series.

#2 Prithvi Shaw

Shaw has shown enough talent and consistency to be given a longer run in international cricket.

A run-accumulator right from his age-group cricket days, Prithvi Shaw successfully overcame a chink in his technique - on display during the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) and tour of Australia - to dominate India's domestic circuit and IPL 2021. Shaw flaunted his return to confidence with six fours in an over off Shivam Mavi in an IPL game to send a message to the Indian selectors.

Although Shaw's ODI career is yet to take off, and his Test career is on pause after twin failures in Adelaide in 2020, he has a massive opportunity here to cement his presence at the top for India. An attacking style of play will allow India to get to fast starts, and with a fairly lengthy batting order to follow, expect Shaw to shine in this series.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

One of India's biggest draws over the years, Dhawan is a front-runner in this list.

By some distance the most experienced batsman in India's touring party, skipper Shikhar Dhawan has a point to prove. While he is the undisputed king of the 50-over format - particularly at ICC tournaments - the rise of KL Rahul, Shaw and a number of other young contenders means Dhawan cannot take the series lightly.

The opposition plays into Dhawan's hands - in 16 games against the island nation, he has scored close to a thousand runs at a strike rate of 98.3 and an average above 70. The top run-getter in IPL 2021 thus far looks a prime candidate to demonstrate his class and experience in the ODI series, and lead from the front with the bat.

Edited by Samya Majumdar