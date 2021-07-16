IND vs SL 2021: Predicting India's highest wicket-takers in the ODI series

Hosts Sri Lanka are bogged with problems regarding the availability of key personnel, but India enter the bilateral ODI series with major question marks of their own. While the visitors' batting wears a settled look, their bowling is a mix of inexperience and inconsistency.

Leading the attack is veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been saddled with injuries throughout his career. Although he was excellent during India's home series against England, he missed some matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to injury.

Fans will hope Bhuvneshwar is close to his best in the series. Another certainty is Deepak Chahar, who has done enough in the short formats over the years to justify his place.

From this point on, India has several options - playing a third seamer in the form of Navdeep Saini, playing spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, or even trying out the mystery spin of Varun Chakravarthy. Krishnappa Gowtham's all-round skills might also offer healthy competition to the likes of Krunal Pandya, who is yet to deliver with the ball in ODIs.

Here is a prediction for India's top three wicket-takers in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has a golden opportunity to emphasize his importance in India's plans.

Since India's forgettable run-in with England during the group stages of the ICC World Cup in 2019, Yuzvendra Chahal has struggled for efficacy. However, the team management has put their faith behind the Haryana leg-spinner, and we may see more of the same in the initial stages.

Chahal has numbers on his side - he is one of India's highest T20 wicket-takers of all time - and has an opportunity to reach 100 ODI wickets should he pick up eight in the three games. Against an opposition rattled by a bubble breach and a poor run of form, Chahal could fancy his chances of outshining his competition.

#2 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar's ODI stats could read very differently after the Sri Lanka ODIs.

Swing bowler Deepak Chahar blew hot and cold during the first half of IPL 2021, picking up two four-fors and going wicketless in the other five games. However, under Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy, he will look to book his place for the upcoming T20 World Cup with a compelling performance.

Although Chahar's ODI career does not make for interesting reading thus far - just two wickets from three games - he has an opportunity to demonstrate his reliability in the absence of regulars such as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. Chahar has never played against Sri Lanka, thus increasing the threat that his bowling could pose to the hosts.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvi starred in his last outing in India colours.

Uttar Pradesh's skipper during the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year, 31-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be one of India's biggest stars with the ball. With a massive 117 games of experience behind him, the pacer will have a big role to play both with the new ball and at the death.

Bhuvneshwar has enjoyed bowling against Sri Lanka, having picked up his career-best 5/42 in Colombo, and has at least one wicket from each of his last five games against the island nation. With the pressure of expectation, and a record to match, Bhuvneshwar has a good chance of finishing the series as the top wicket-taker.

Edited by Sai Krishna