Ind vs SL 2021: Predicting the playing XI for second T20I if Krunal Pandya's close contacts are isolated

What will team India's line-up look like if Krunal Pandya's close contacts are isolated and benched for the second T20I?

With the elder Pandya testing Covid positive, there was a steady flow of reports streaming in about the postponing of the second T20I against Sri Lanka. As of Wednesday (July 28), a report by The Times of India listed the names of players who were in close contact with the all-rounder.

The report said Krunal Pandya's brother Hardik, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Krishnappa Gowtham were among his close contacts. The report claimed that the identity of the last player is not yet known.

Shaw and Yadav were slated to fly to England to join India ahead of the first Test match against England, but the COVID-19 situation throws a spanner in the plan.

That said, if that possibility arises where the think-tank might bring in a complete overhaul in the playing XI, there will still be enough ammo in the squad to close out the second T20I.

Predicting India's playing XI without Krunal Pandya and his close contacts

Here's what the remainder of the squad looks like.

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana and Rahul Chahar.

Our predicted playing XI (Please note that this is merely speculation)

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya

We predict this squad keeping in mind a batting heavy top order. Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can wield the long handle to good effect, in the absence of Krunal Pandya and Hardik, while Sakariya and Rahul Chahar get a go as bowlers.

Chahal and the younger Chahar can operate in the middle overs while Sakariya serves as a fifth bowler for the side.

There is no doubt that the absence of Krunal Pandya will be a blow for the visitors. With Hardik going through a slump, the spin-bowling all-rounder was one of India's key players to help win the series. Should management decide to rest their contingent of close contacts, India will have their work cut out in the second T20I in Colombo.

