IND vs SL 2021: “Proud of my boys” – Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka

Despite a heartbreaking loss against India that resulted in a series loss, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka praised his young side for making it challenging for the visitors.

Chasing 276, India were 193 for seven in the 36th over. Sri Lanka looked set for their first ODI win against India at home in nine years. Indian pacers Deepak Chahar (69 off 82 balls) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19 off 28 balls) stitched an unbeaten 84-run stand from as many balls for the eighth wicket to seal the series for India.

Dasun Shanaka credited the Indian side for clinching the thriller and lamented losing wickets despite a good start with the bat. At one stage, Sri Lanka were going at almost six an over with no wickets lost until the 13th over of their innings.

“I’m really proud of how the boys played today. They fought hard to get a win. Really tough game, credit to the Indian players, especially Deepak Chahar, who took the game away from us. We started well again but lost several wickets in the middle overs. We shouldn’t give them easy wickets, and we need to bat better till the batting powerplay,” said Dasun Shanaka in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Sri Lanka’s poor run against India continues

Sri Lanka’s last ODI win against India at home came in July 2012. It has been almost nine years since they won an ODI against India in Sri Lanka. Their record at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium is worse, and it has been almost 12 years since they won an ODI against India at this venue.

Sri Lanka’s last win over India at Premadasa came in September 2009 when their top five boasted Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Angelo Mathews. That win was set up by scores in the 90s from Jayasuriya and Thilna Kandamby before Mathews claimed a six-for.

The final ODI in the ongoing series will be played on Friday, July 23.

