IND vs SL 2021: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch history and T20I records

India and Sri Lanka will play a three-match T20I series at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium over the next few days. The first T20I will take place tonight, while the next two matches are scheduled to take place on July 27 and July 29, respectively.

Keeping the COVID-19 travel restrictions in mind, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) allotted all three matches of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series to the R Premadasa Stadium. The venue recently played host to an ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between India and Sri Lanka.

The pitch on this ground has helped batters and spin bowlers in the past and fans should thus expect some high-scoring encounters.

With the series about to get underway, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous T20I matches played at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Stadium name: R Premadasa Stadium

City: Colombo

T20I matches played: 36

Matches won by teams batting first: 17

Matches won by teams batting second: 18

Matches with no result: 1

Highest individual score: 99* - Luke Wright (ENG) vs Afghanistan, 2012

Best bowling figures: 4/12 - Harbhajan Singh (IND) vs England, 2012

#ThrowbackThursday India got their biggest ever T20I win at #WT20 2012 v England, a 90 run victory, @harbhajan_singh taking 4/12 as MOTM pic.twitter.com/zLK9RWA6y0 — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2017

Highest team score: 215/5 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2018

Lowest team score: 80 - England vs India, 2012

Highest successful run chase: 215/5 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2018

Average run rate: 7.77

Average 1st innings score: 158

Which Indian and Sri Lankan players have performed well in T20I matches at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo?

Yuzvendra Chahal has a fantastic record in T20I matches at R Premadasa Stadium

Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 11 wickets in six T20I matches at R Premadasa Stadium. He has been the most successful spin bowler in T20I games played at this venue.

Among current Sri Lankan squad members, Akila Dananjaya has the most wickets in T20Is at this stadium. The 27-year-old has taken seven wickets in seven T20Is.

From the batsmen, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan has scored 198 runs in five T20Is on this ground, with his highest score being 90.

Dhananjaya de Silva, meanwhile, has aggregated 155 runs in five T20Is at R Premadasa Stadium. He will be the player to watch from the home side.

