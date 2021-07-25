Ind vs SL 2021 Rain update: Colombo weather, July 25

As has been the story so far, it will be another cloudy and pleasant day in Colombo as India and Sri Lanka gear up for the T20I leg of their series. The visitors took the series 2-1 and will be keen to grab silverware for the ultra-short format as well.

And the weather gods will be pretty lenient today. The three T20I games starting Sunday (July 25) will give Sri Lanka a good chance to assess where they are and how they intend on making the Super 12 at the ICC T20 World Cup starting later this year. If anything, a comprehensive last ODI win will give them some confidence heading into the first T20I.

Colombo weather forecast on Sunday: Cloudy

As per the Accuweather (which has been true to its name so far by the way) report, the temperature in Colombo is set to hover around 28 degrees with a humidity of 72%.

The weather has been pretty steady with occasional showers and the pattern will continue well into Sunday.

The report suggests there will be some rain coming in around 11 pm IST. However, we can hope that the game will have reached its closing stages by then.

Schedule and where to watch:

Let's have a quick look at the schedule for this brief series.

1st T20I - July 25, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo

2nd T20I - July 27, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo

3rd T20I - July 29, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo

Like the ODI series, Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India. Fans can enjoy the three T20Is between India and Sri Lanka in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentary. Live streaming of the three games will be available on SonyLIV.com and the Sony LIV app.

Fans in the United States can watch the three matches of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series on Willow TV.

India: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD (English), Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu), Sony LIV (Live Streaming) DD Sports

The US: Willow TV

