IND vs SL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan completes 6000 runs in One-Day Internationals

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan had a game in the first ODI versus Sri Lanka on Sunday. It was his captaincy debut for the Indian team and he led the side to a comfortable seven-wicket win, as India chased down the target of 263 with 80 balls to spare.

He also ended up making 86 while opening the batting. To top it all, Dhawan completed 6000 runs in ODI cricket in the process.

Dhawan has completed 6000 ODI runs in just 140 innings. He has become the tenth Indian player and the fourth fastest batsman in the world to achieve this feat. Dhawan also completed 10,000 runs in international cricket during the game.

However, Dhawan's main focus right now would be the ongoing Sri Lanka tour. The second ODI is scheduled for July 20 and India would like to continue their good form in that game as well. Sri Lanka have a lot to worry about as neither their batting nor bowling seem up to the mark.

Shikhar Dhawan was given captaincy duties as most Indian players who play regularly for the first XI are in England right now. Dhawan is leading a young team. He did not disappoint and was very proactive on the field.

Dhawan showed great dexterity while handling the bowlers in the game. He brought Yuzvendra Chahal on during the powerplay and the leggie got a wicket off his very first delivery. Dhawan rotated his bowlers well to reduce Sri Lanka to a total of just 262.

An important tour for Shikhar Dhawan

More than his captaincy, Dhawan would be glad that he has been able to contribute with the bat. His spot in the T20 team is in doubt, but ODI is a format that Dhawan still dominates. A good performance in this series could help him reclaim his spot in the T20I team as well.

