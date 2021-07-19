IND vs SL 2021: Sri Lanka playing XI's report card for the 1st ODI

A new-look Sri Lanka side fought hard against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, but they fell short by seven wickets in a one-sided affair.

A blistering knock from Man of the Match Prithvi Shaw, along with fifties from Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan, helped India chase down the 262-run target in 36.4 overs. In the first essay, India's spinners bowled extremely well to restrict the hosts to a below-par total.

Here is the Sri Lanka playing XI's report card for the 1st ODI against India.

IND v SL 2021, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Player Ratings

📸 Snapshots from the 1st innings



Sri Lanka set a target of 2️⃣6️⃣3️⃣#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/wV9Jeqy1PH — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 18, 2021

Avishka Fernando: 7/10

Returning from an injury-enforced layoff, Fernando countered India's new-ball threat well. Just as it seemed like he'd cash in and make a big score, he found a close-in catcher in an extremely soft dismissal. His 33 gave Sri Lanka impetus at the start of the innings, but he really should have carried on.

Minod Bhanuka: 6/10

Bhanuka was happy to play second fiddle while he was at the crease, but he couldn't resist playing a teasing Kuldeep Yadav delivery away from his body. A simple catch to slip ensued, making the keeper walk back for 27.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 6/10

Rajapaksa, on ODI debut, made his intentions clear early on. He hit two fours and as many sixes, taking on the Indian spinners fearlessly. However, the southpaw fell to a rank long-hop from Kuldeep as he top-edged a pull to a diving Dhawan.

Dhananjaya de Silva: 6.5/10

Another Sri Lankan batsman who threw his wicket away after getting a start, De Silva scored only 14 before succumbing to Krunal Pandya. He was expensive in the five overs he bowled, but picked up the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey.

Charith Asalanka: 6.5/10

Asalanka kept the scoreboard moving with a 65-ball 38 when Sri Lanka were in need of a rebuild, but bizarrely lost his wicket to Deepak Chahar in the 38th over. He left his captain without much support and will be gutted by his mode of dismissal - a loose cut to an off-cutter from the wily pacer. Asalanka also bowled three innocuous overs for 26 runs.

Dasun Shanaka: 6.5/10

Shanaka tried to keep Sri Lanka in the hunt for a competitive total, but eventually fell to Yuzvendra Chahal while trying to take the leg-spinner on. His 39 could've been a bigger score had his partners not left him stranded. The Sri Lanka captain was proactive with his bowling changes, but seemed a touch lost when Shaw and Kishan were at the crease.

Wanindu Hasaranga: 6/10

Hasaranga made only eight runs before finding mid-wicket with a pull. He had the chance to make up for it in the second innings and bowled accurately in his first spell, but finished with nine wicketless overs for 45 runs.

Chamika Karunaratne: 7.5/10

Karunaratne's late heroics lifted Sri Lanka to 262 as he picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya apart at the death. Playing some audacious shots, he made an unbeaten 43. He also bowled two overs, conceding 16 runs in the process.

Isuru Udana: 1/10

Udana bowled only two overs in the match, and it was clear to see why. Completely wayward with his lines and lengths, the left-arm pacer leaked 27 runs as Shaw took a particular liking to him.

Dushmantha Chameera: 6/10

Chameera bowled with pace and aggression, hitting Shaw on the helmet and bringing about his dismissal in the very next over. But his accuracy was a touch off as he bowled five wides and conceded 42 runs in his seven overs. The pacer's dropped catch of Ishan Kishan on the long-on boundary proved costly as well.

Lakshan Sandakan: 6.5/10

Sandakan started well after being brought on in the second powerplay, but the Indian batsmen were able to capitalize on his small errors in length. The left-arm wrist-spinner dismissed Kishan, conceding 53 runs in his 8.4-over spell.

Edited by Sai Krishna