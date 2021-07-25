IND vs SL 2021: "T20Is will suit Sri Lanka more than ODIs"- Muttiah Muralitharan

Former Sri Lanka spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan believes the shortest format of the game will suit the Sri Lankan team more than the ODIs. Sri Lanka did lose the ODI series 2-1 against India, but Muralitharan feels a win in the dead rubber would have given them a much-needed lift.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Muttiah Muralitharan explained why Sri Lanka may prefer playing T20Is over ODIs. He believes the shorter the format, the more the value of scores would be. Many Sri Lankan players were getting out in the 30s and 40s in the ODIs but the same scores would be valuable in the T20Is if they get it in quick time.

"Sri Lanka will be more comfortable in T20Is than ODIs because the format is shorter. In ODIs, 30s and 40s don't win you matches, but in T20Is they can be good enough. So they can play that way and it may suit them more than one-dayers," Muttiah Muralitharan stated.

India will start as favorites but Sri Lanka will have some momentum: Muttiah Muralitharan

Muttiah Muralitharan believes India will start as favorites to take the T20I series. The new-look visitors have done really well in the ODIs and have thrived in crunch moments in the game. But Sri Lanka will also have a bit of momentum after their three-wicket win in the final ODI.

Muralitharan also feels there might be some fresh faces for the hosts in the T20I series and planning would change as well. This could be a positive thing for the hosts who will want to make a statement before playing the T20 World Cup qualifiers.

"India will start as favorites in the T20I series but Sri Lanka will have an edge. This is because they would have got the belief from last game that they can beat this side so that would have given them confidence. It is a new series and planning will change, players might also change. I would say India might have edge in first game but Sri Lanka will come stronger as well," Muttiah Muralitharan signed off.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by S Chowdhury