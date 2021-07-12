Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav shares endearing picture with his pets

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has shared an adorable picture with his pet dogs Pablo and Oreo on his social media account.

Suryakumar Yadav is currently in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series, which has been postponed from July 13 to July 18 owing to COVID-19 cases in the Lankan camp.

The series will now begin with the first ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Taking to his official Instagram on Monday, Suryakumar Yadav uploaded an image with his pets and captioned it:

“In conversation with Pablo & Oreo.”

Along with the caption, he also shared paw prints and nazar amulet emojis.

The Sri Lanka series is being seen as a great opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to audition for a slot in the Indian middle-order for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter made an impressive international debut in the T20I series against England. In his very second match for India, Suryakumar Yadav struck a blazing 57 from 31 balls and followed it up with 32 off 17 in the next game.

According to former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, Suryakumar Yadav can be India’s No. 3 at the T20 World Cup, considering his aggressive style of batting. Speaking about the 30-year-old, Manjrekar was quoted as saying by PTI:

"Yes, I think he (Surya) is one of the front-runners, especially with the news coming out that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are going to be India’s openers. There could be a number three slot open for me.

"I don't know what plan they have with (KL) Rahul, there certainly is a place for someone like Suryakumar Yadav. I have rarely seen somebody bat like that in the IPL for the whole season and even more, the kind of batsmanship we have seen.”

Suryakumar Yadav recently picked his all-time IPL XI

Suryakumar Yadav recently picked his all-time IPL XI, a tournament that brought him into prominence.

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, Yadav named the 11 players he would choose in his IPL dream team, leaving out legends like MS Dhoni and David Warner.

Suryakumar Yadav named Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma as his openers and picked Virat Kohli for the No. 3 slot. He then picked himself at No. 4 and South African legend AB de Villiers at No. 5.

There are three dangerous all-rounders in Suryakumar Yadav’s all-time IPL XI - Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, and Ravindra Jadeja. Among the bowlers, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami made the cut.

Suryakumar Yadav’s all-time IPL XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

