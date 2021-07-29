IND vs SL 2021: “Team India could have pulled out but made a brave decision to play” - Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has hailed Team India’s decision to play the second T20I against Sri Lanka despite having only five batters available. Inzamam termed Team India’s move to contest the clash as a brave one.

COVID-positive Krunal Pandya and eight other Indian players, identified as his close contacts, were ruled out of the Sri Lanka T20Is, having been placed in isolation. There were even reports that the series could be called off in the wake of the development. However, the match eventually went ahead, and Sri Lanka won by four wickets.

Dhananjaya de Silva stood tall with the bat to take Sri Lanka home in a thrilling second #SLvIND T20I 🇱🇰https://t.co/C3NkDoK0Dw — ICC (@ICC) July 29, 2021

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam stated that Team India’s decision to go ahead and play the series was proof of their mental strength. He said:

“Team India were severely affected due to COVID as eight of their players, apart from Krunal Pandya, were unavailable. They had the option to pull out of the game but decided to go ahead and play the second T20I. This proves that Team India are not scared of defeat. When you are not afraid of losing, victory will find its way towards you. They trusted the players who are available to play in the squad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar batted as high as No. 6 since Team India had only five batters.”

He added:

“The game of cricket is all about approach. Team India’s playing very strong cricket these days because, mentally, they are ready to face tough challenges. They are sending players to England where injury has hit the Team India camp. They lost the 2nd T20I but not without giving a fight. Although they only managed 132 on the board, Sri Lanka won the match with two balls to spare. It was a commendable effort by Team India.”

"I will credit Rahul Dravid for Team India’s mental strength" - Inzamam-ul-Haq

The Pakistan legend credited Team India coach Rahul Dravid for instilling positive attitude and never-say-die spirit in the youngsters. Inzamam explained:

“I will credit Rahul Dravid for Team India’s mental strength. Correcting techniques of players is one thing but making them mentally strong is another. When teams have such players, it is very difficult for sides to beat them. Winning and losing is part and parcel of the game. But I would say it was a brave decision from Team India to play the match despite lack of options available.”

Speaking ahead of the second T20I, Dravid dismissed suggestions that players are getting Team India caps easily. He told the host broadcaster:

“I truly believe that if you're selected to play for India – whether it's 15 players or 20 players – you're good enough to play in the XI. I don't really think that the selectors select you in the 15 just to warm the bench or for a holiday.”

With the series tied 1-1, Team India and Sri Lanka will battle it out in the decider in Colombo on Thursday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar