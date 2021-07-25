IND vs SL 2021: "Thought Dharmasena Tax would save them"- Fans roast Sri Lanka for celebrating too early once again

The Sri Lanka players, for a second time against India in this limited-overs series, celebrated for a wicket that was not out.

Indian batsman Sanju Samson tried to smash a delivery from Isuru Udana uppishly through the covers, and Avishka Fernando thought the the ball was nestled safely in his palms and began celebrating. The Sri Lanka fielders joined him and everyone thought Samson was a goner.

However, the umpire gave the soft signal as not out and the replays clearly showed that the ball had bounced before being pouched by Avishka. The decision remained not out and Sri Lanka fielders had to return to their fielding positions, dejected.

Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka celebrating too early

Fans on Twitter roasted the Sri Lanka team for once again wrongly celebrating when the decision was not out. A similar instance occurred with them in the ODI series when the batsman was Suryakumar Yadav. Fans also trolled the Sri Lanka team for celebrating too early. Here is what they had to say -

Sri Lanka thought Dharmasena tax will save them. #SLvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 25, 2021

Sri Lanka playing with 12 players #NotCricket — Nibraz Ramzan Parody (@Nibraz88cricet) July 25, 2021

Sri Lanka is so short of cricket resources that they are playing with actors now! — Spidey (@MrStarksPeter) July 25, 2021

Family man 2 cast playing for Sri Lanka?#INDvSL — Akhilesh Kumar Mishra (@CounselAKM) July 25, 2021

Sri Lanka trying to pull off Ricky Ponting. Didn't work. — Aarushi (@AaruC) July 25, 2021

@ICC due to lack of cameras in the Colombo stadium the decision was delayed

Srilanka🇱🇰 is not fit for hosting international matches👎#NotCricket — Babarcasm🇮🇳 (@LoyalDanelFan) July 25, 2021

Sri Lanka playing with more than 11 players — Varun (@wizardrincewind) July 25, 2021

Throwing in the air is called the "Clean Catch" but we have 3rd eye too, Srilanka 😉 #INDvSL — Sagar Khandelwal (@Khandelw13Sagar) July 25, 2021

Sanju Samson couldn't carry on and make the reprieve count as he had to depart for 27. India had already lost the wicket of Prithvi Shaw on T20I debut for a duck through a brilliant swinging delivery from Dushmantha Chameera.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan are presently at the crease at the time of writing and are hitting the ball well. The Indian skipper is already auditioning for an opening slot for the T20 World Cup and will be keen to make this innings count.

Yadav has been batting like a dream for a while and will be hoping to continue his rich vein of form in order to cement a place in India's T20 World Cup squad. Any total around the 170-run mark will be competitive on this track.

With the rain around, Sri Lanka will look to take as many wickets as possible as it might have an effect on the revised target that they might get in case the overs are reduced.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal