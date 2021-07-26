Ind vs SL 2021: Will Devdutt Padikkal play the remainder of the T20Is?

2

It wasn't a surprise that social media went on a rant when they realized Devdutt Padikkal wasn't making his much-anticipated debut against Sri Lanka in the first T20I.

Prithvi Shaw was handed his maiden T20I cap but had a forgettable outing after being dismissed for a golden duck. With that nought next to his name, he joined KL Rahul and MS Dhoni in the list of Indian players who were dismissed for first-ball ducks.

And despite that, chances are he will play the second T20I again. Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have proven to be a working combination for India. Their opening partnerships for the Delhi Capitals are proof enough that they're a potent combo.

But what of Devdutt Padikkal?

Will Devdutt Padikkal get a game in the T20Is?

Unless India close out the series in the second T20I, it is unlikely Devdutt Padikkal will get a chance to pad up and show his mettle. With Prithvi Shaw's good ODI run, the golden duck in the first match will be looked at as an aberration and will almost certainly get another shot in the series.

Then there is that uncertainty of Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav playing the remainder of the series. If that is the case and the duo are jetted out considering they are named in the squad for India's first Test against England starting August 4, then there's a chance of Padikkal getting a look-in. At the moment there is no confirmed word on the developments at Colombo, and it is likely that Shaw and Yadav might leave after the second match.

Finally, there is one more contender for the spot: Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Maharashtra lad has been one of the openers slotted into the side and only time will tell if he gets a game ahead of Padikkal.

Gently moving towards editorializing, perhaps Devdutt Padikkal not playing a game shouldn't be delved into a lot. The national call-up and learning curve in his first series will serve him well and he can use the experience in the upcoming IPL and perhaps stake a strong claim in the upcoming ICC World T20 Cup.

