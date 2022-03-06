Jadeja, Ashwin rip through Sri Lanka as India go 1-0 up with emphatic win

Ravindra Jadeja continued his domination in the Mohali Test, claiming nine wickets as India thumped Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs on Day 3.

The left-arm spinner, who had struck 175* in India’s first innings, rocked Sri Lanka with figures of 5 for 41 as the visitors were bowled out for 174 in their first innings.

The hosts enforced the follow-on and cleaned up Sri Lanka for 178 in their second innings. This time, Jadeja finished with 4 for 46 while Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 4 for 47.

Ashwin struck before lunch, having Lahiru Thirimanne (0) caught at second slip off a nicely tossed-up delivery. The 35-year-old equaled Kapil Dev’s record for 434 Test wickets in the second session when he had Pathum Nissanka caught behind for 6.

The Sri Lankan batter feathered a ball that did not turn too much while trying to defend. The caught behind appeal was turned down but India took another successful review.

Mohammed Shami then sent back Dimuth Karunaratne (27) with a brilliant delivery that straightened after hitting the seam, forcing the Lankan skipper to edge the ball to the keeper.

Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva offered some resistance but Jadeja broke the stand just before the tea break. He sent back Dhananjaya de Silva for 30 as the batter chipped a simple catch to extra cover.

Charith Asalanka came in and caught the Indians by surprise with his aggressive strokeplay. He slammed Jadeja for two sixes and as many fours in the last over before tea. However, the Lankans still went into the break 280 runs behind.

The final session began on a high for Ashwin as he went past Kapil’s tally of 434 wickets. Asalanka (20) became Ashwin’s 435th Test scalp as he outside-edged a flighted delivery into Rishabh Pant's pads. The ball deflected and Virat Kohli was alert to take the catch at slip.

Jadeja then ended Mathews’ (28) resistance, trapping him right in front of the stumps with one that kept low. The left-arm spinner had two in the over when Suranga Lakmal (0) slogged one straight to mid-on.

Jadeja got his fourth in the second innings when he had Lasith Embuldeniya (2) caught behind with one that was angled across the stumps. Shami then trapped Vishwa Fernando (0) for a duck.

The winning moment came when Lahiru Kumara (4) miscued a slog and was comfortably caught by Shami. Niroshan Dickwella was left stranded on 51*.

Jadeja claims 5 in Sri Lanka’s 1st innings

The Lankans resumed their first innings on 108 for 4, with Nissanka and Asalanka batting with resolve. Nissanka brought up a fighting fifty as the duo lifted the team past the 150-run mark.

Jasprit Bumrah, however, broke the stubborn partnership, completely outfoxing Asalanka (29) with a slower off-cutter. The lbw appeal was turned down but a confident India took the DRS and got the decision overturned.

Jadeja then ran through the lower half of the Sri Lankan batting. The left-arm spinner sent back Dickwella (2) and Suranga Lakmal (0) in the same over. The former top-edged a sweep while the latter miscued a full delivery to mid-off.

After Shami sent back Lasith Embuldeniya (0) with a bouncer, Jadeja returned to clean up the innings and complete his five-fer.

Vishwa Fernando (0) outside-edged a catch to second slip and, off the very next delivery, Lahiru Kumara (0) was cleaned up playing down the wrong line. Nissanka returned unbeaten on 61.

Asked to follow-on, Sri Lanka’s second innings lasted only 60 overs as India annihilated their opponents.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar