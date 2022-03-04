"One of the major concerns is that the bat is in the line of the pads" - Gautam Gambhir dissects Virat Kohli's dismissal in first Test vs Sri Lanka   

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that Indian batters need to revisit the basics after Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 1of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Friday.

The talismanic run-scorer, who is playing his 100th Test match, fell to left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya after a fine knock of 45 runs. Kohli didn't play for the spin and the ball turned enough to knock his stumps.

Dissecting the problem, Gambhir highlighted the fact that the bat was in the line of the pads. Speaking during the post-Tea show on Star Sports, Gambhir said:

“One of the major concerns is that the bat is in the line of pads. When that happens, it is difficult to play deliveries that turn away as well as those that don't turn."

He added:

“If you keep your bat ahead of your pad, you will be beaten only on one edge. When you look at Mayank Agarwal's dismissal, he was beaten on the inside edge. In Virat Kohli's case, he was beaten on the outside edge. So, it is very important to have your bat ahead of your pad.”

Kohli looked dejected after his dismissal as he walked back to the dressing room.

However, the 33-year-old batsman also completed 8000 runs in Test cricket to become the sixth Indian batter to achieve the feat. He took 169 innings to reach the landmark.

"You play so much limited-overs cricket that you lose your basics" - Gautam Gambhir

The cricketer-turned-commentator further added that excessive limited-overs cricket across the world has turned batters away from focusing on the basics.

“This is usually taught in formative years. Nowadays, you play so much limited-overs cricket that you lose your basics, the good habits die... You've concentrated significantly on fast bowling, so I believe Indian batters have a scope for improvement in tackling spin,” said Gambhir.

Going back to the match, Rishabh Pant blitzed 96 off 97 balls to take India over the 300-run mark. However, he fell short of what would have been a magical hundred as Suranga Lakmal breached his defense with the second new ball.

