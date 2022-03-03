IND vs SL 2022: 3 best Virat Kohli knocks against the island nation in Tests

Virat Kohli's cricketing journey has been nothing short of a dream. It all started 14 years ago with India's U-19 World Cup victory under his captaincy. King Kohli's dominance in world cricket across all three formats is a true example that generations would look up to.

The former Indian captain is now all set to add another page to an already illustrious record book by becoming only the 12th Indian to feature in 100 Test matches for the nation.

Kohli will become the 71st cricketer in the world to achieve this mammoth feat when he walks out to the field against Sri Lanka in the 1st match of a 2-Test series against the island nation.

Test cricket has always been special for Kohli and playing against Sri Lanka has traditionally been one of his strengths. The former Indian captain has scored runs aplenty against the island nation throughout the course of his career. He will hope to score his much-awaited 71st international century during his 100th Test.

On this special occasion, we take a look at the top knocks played by King Kohli against Sri Lanka in Test matches

#3 104* (119), Kolkata, 2017

Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his 50th international ton.

Kohli started the first Test of the 2017 series with a duck in the first innings. However, he made a stunning comeback in the second innings to stamp his authority over the Sri Lankan bowlers to bring India back in the game after conceding a trail of 122 runs.

Kohli scored his 50th international century during the game and ended the innings at 104* off just 119 deliveries. His century, which included 12 fours and two sixes, helped put India in a commanding position in the Test, which they eventually won.

#2 213 (267), Nagpur 2017

Virat Kohli flicks a delivery on the way to his 213 in Nagpur (2017).

In the second Test of the 2017-18 India-SL series, India were asked to bowl first and conceded 205 runs in the first innings. In response, the Indian batters, led by Kohli, produced some fine strokeplay to take their team total to a mammoth 610.

Kohli was the top scorer with 213 runs off just 267 deliveries. He smashed 17 fours and two sixes during his innings. Kohli looked unstoppable until he lost focus and played a loose stroke to get dismissed at long-on.

#1 243 (287), Delhi 2017

Virat Kohli celebrates his double century at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

Virat Kohli was simply sensational during Sri Lanka's tour of India in 2017. Continuing from his brilliant performances in the first two Tests, Kohli leveled up in the third Test at his home ground in Delhi.

The captain at the time, Kohli played every shot to perfection and was flawless with his strokeplay throughout his innings. He notched up his second double century of the tour and made his way to a fantastic 243 off 287 deliveries. His innings helped India post a commendable total of 536 on the scoreboard.

This innings remains as one of the most prolific Test innings played by King Kohli.

BCCI @BCCI



Full interview coming up on



#VK100 'I never thought i'll play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. Grateful that i've been able to make it to 100' - @imVkohli on his landmark Test.

