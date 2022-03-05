IND vs SL 2022: 3 observations from 2nd day as India take control of 1st Test

Led by Ravindra Jadeja's superb innings of 175 runs, India took firm control of the 1st Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Sri Lanka were deflated by Jadeja's control right from the first hour and never looked like clawing their way back into the game.

Jadeja received great support from R Ashwin and opened his shoulders to slam the door on Sri Lanka with a career-best effort with the bat. Rohit Sharma declared the innings at 574 for 8.

Sri Lanka started their effort sedately, but Indian spinners in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja prized out both the openers in quick succession. Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant in his spell and Ashwin closed the day with the scalp of Dhananjay de Silva.

BCCI @BCCI



give him a Guard of Honour on his landmark Test.



#VK100 @Paytm #INDvSL The smile on @imVkohli 's face says it all. #TeamIndia give him a Guard of Honour on his landmark Test. The smile on @imVkohli's face says it all.#TeamIndia give him a Guard of Honour on his landmark Test.#VK100 @Paytm #INDvSL https://t.co/Nwn8ReLNUV

Here we take a look at 3 observations from the 2nd day of India vs Sri Lanka Test:

3.) Fiery Jasprit Bumrah spell

Jasprit Bumrah showcased his excellent mettle

It was one of those days for Jasprit Bumrah. He charged in, banged in short deliveries, followed it up with slower length balls, fired in yorkers and swerved past the bat on numerous occasions.

It was also one of those days for Bumrah when he overstepped when his slower in-ducker rattled the stumps. But Bumrah smiled and walked back and then got another fullish ball to trap Angelo Mathews in front.

There was a roar, a punch and a referral, but it was always going to be out. Bumrah was superb in the final hour of the day and in Indian conditions, his control, variations and excellent skills kept the batters on their toes.

2.) Ashwin doing Ashwin things

Ashwin and his all-round skills were superb

Ashwin, the all-rounder, has seen a resurgence over the last 15 months. He is a reliable batter in Indian conditions and once again, gave a glimpse of his unbridled talent. In a controlled partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin cruised to an unhurried half-century and heaped more misery on Sri Lanka.

With the ball, he was introduced in the fifth over and was in his element straightaway. He absolutely devoured the left-handers and accounted for Lahiru Thirimanne with a ball then came in with the arm.

Pathum Nissanka was all at sea against the guile of Ashwin, but survived. However, Dhananjaya de Silva was not so prudent when he went for a pre-medidated sweep on a full delivery and was trapped in front.

Even on a rather docile surface, Ashwin was top notch and his entire repertoire was causing a lot of headaches for the Sri Lankan batters.

1.) Ravindra Jadeja - batter supreme

Jadeja was sensational with the bat

Ravindra Jadeja is arguably the number one all-rounder in the world and his batting has been outstanding over the last two years. On Saturday, he slammed a career-best unbeaten knock of 175 and in the process, broke Kapil Dev's long-standing record for the highest score by an Indian coming to bat at No.7 or below in Test cricket.

Jadeja also became only the third Indian to register a score in excess of 150 while batting at No.7 or below in Test cricket. The left-hander hit three sixes and 17 fours in his innings where he scored runs with a brilliant strike rate of 76.75.

