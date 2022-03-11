3 things to watch out for in the India vs Sri Lanka pink-ball Test

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will be the venue as India and Sri Lanka face off in their final international encounter ahead of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Having secured a 1-0 lead in the two-match series with a thumping win by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test, Rohit Sharma's men are in a commanding position to register another whitewash over their southern neighbors. To make matters worse for Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka and Dushmantha Chameera will not be available for the pink-ball Test, which is also likely to witness the return of Axar Patel for the hosts.

Here are three storylines to keep an eye on during the second India vs Sri Lanka Test.

#3 Virat Kohli returns to Bangalore in front of a full crowd

Owing to great demand, the Karnataka State Cricket Association decided to allow full capacity at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the second Test. The venue was originally slated to host Virat Kohli's 100th Test, but his 101st encounter should still be a magical spectacle.

The wait for Kohli's 71st international century has become agonizing, especially since he seems to be in decent nick. The former skipper made a promising 45 in the first Test before an error in judgment brought about his downfall in slightly perplexing fashion, and he will be keen to end the tour on a high ahead of the IPL.

Kohli is adored in Bengaluru, and a return to his adopted home might be just what he needs to put the century demons to bed.

#2 How will dew affect the two teams' plans?

Day-night Tests have been tough going for batters, even in India. The subcontinental conditions, with dew playing a role in the second and third sessions, have aided the bowlers a bit more than expected, with spinners getting the odd one to skid on.

Interestingly, an initial look at the Chinnaswamy wicket revealed a dry strip with barely any grass on it, hinting at turn from Day 1. If dew sets in, the batters could find it extremely difficult to counter the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Lasith Embuldeniya.

A certain pink-ball demon is also expected to make his way into the Indian playing XI...

#1 The prospect of Axar Patel with a pink ball looms over Sri Lanka

The last time Axar Patel played a pink-ball Test, against England in Ahmedabad a little over a year ago, he ran riot. The left-arm spinner scalped nine wickets over the course of the match in only his third Test, taking his bowling average to a ridiculous 10.59. His average now stands at 11.86, a figure that must strike fear in Sri Lankan hearts.

With India likely to go with an extra spinner ahead of Mohammed Siraj for the second Test, Axar's presence will certainly be a massive boost for the hosts. Jayant Yadav has been unimpressive with the ball for most of his limited Test career, and the 27-year-old's relentless accuracy makes him the perfect foil for Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

We could be in for another special performance from Axar in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

