Aakash Chopra picks his Indian XI for the 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka; wants Rohit Sharma to bat at No. 3

Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred Indian XI for the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

The Indian team will have a slightly different look from the one that played in the recently concluded series against the West Indies. While the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur will be missing in action, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have made a return to the Indian lineup.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad as his two openers. He reasoned:

"You don't have Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. I would propose to open with Ishan Kishan alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. You are thinking why not Sanju Samson? I am thinking if you have started playing Ishan Kishan, let's end that story, it could be a beautiful ending as well."

While asking Rohit Sharma to bat at No. 3, the cricketer-turned-commentator picked Deepak Hooda ahead of Sanju Samson. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Rohit can bat at No. 3. Ruturaj Gaikwad, you give him three opportunities as well. At No. 4, I am saying Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda at No. 5 and not Sanju Samson. It is for the simple reason that why will you play Sanju Samson at No. 5, he is a top-order batter. At No. 6, I will keep Venkatesh Iyer."

The Men In Blue will also get an additional bowling option if they play Hooda ahead of Samson.

"I will 100% pick Harshal Patel" - Aakash Chopra

Harshal Patel has stood out with his death bowling for Team India

Aakash Chopra picked Ravindra Jadeja and Harshal Patel as his first two bowlers. He elaborated:

"After that, I have picked Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7. Welcome Jadeja with applause because we will see him play after a long time. Then Harshal Patel, I will 100% pick Harshal Patel, now Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur are also not there."

The 44-year-old chose Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of Ravi Bishnoi as the specialist spinner. Chopra said:

"After that, I am saying Yuzi Chahal. There is actually a toss-up between Chahal and Bishnoi but I will go with Chahal. Bumrah and Bhuvi - I will play both of them. Siraj and Avesh will have to wait."

Aakash Chopra's Indian XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Edited by Sai Krishna

