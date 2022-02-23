IND vs SL 2022: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and stats

India will host Sri Lanka at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium tomorrow evening in Lucknow. The game will kick off a three-match T20I series between the two nations, with the other two games scheduled to take place in Dharamsala.

The Indian team has looked unbeatable at home over the last few months. India came back from 1-2 down to win the T20I series against England 3-2 and then whitewashed New Zealand and West Indies 3-0 each. It will be interesting to see if the Islanders can end India's eight-match winning streak on home soil.

The Men in Blue are undefeated in T20I matches at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The odds are stacked against Sri Lanka ahead of the series.

Before the match gets underway, here's a look at some important stats you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by Lucknow.

Today IND vs SL 2022 Pitch History

T20I matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 195/2 - India vs. West Indies, 2018

Lowest team score: 106/8 - West Indies vs. Afghanistan, 2019

Highest individual score: 111* - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs. West Indies, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/11 - Karim Janat (AFG) vs. West Indies, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 166

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium - Afghanistan vs West Indies match stats 2019

In the previous T20I hosted by Lucknow, Afghanistan defeated the West Indies by 29 runs. Afghanistan scored 156/8 in 20 overs and restricted West Indies to 127/7.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shai Hope scored a fifty each for their respective teams. A total of 15 wickets fell, with 12 of them going into pacers' accounts. Nine sixes were hit across the two innings in Lucknow that night.

