IND vs SL 2022: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before T20I series

The India-Sri Lanka T20I series will get underway on Thursday evening at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The two neighbours will clash in a bilateral series for the third time in as many years.

India won the series in 2020, while the 2021 series ended in Sri Lanka's favour. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top when the two nations cross swords in Lucknow and Dharamsala over the next few days.

Before the series begins, here are some important stats and numbers you need to know from the previous T20Is played between India and Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL head-to-head stats

India lead their head-to-head against Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game 14-7. The two nations have crossed paths 22 times in the T20I format, with one of the meetings ending in a no result.

While Sri Lanka won the previous series against India, the Men in Blue have won three of their last five games against the visitors.

IND vs SL 2022: Numbers you need to know before T20I series

Among current squad members, Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs for India in T20Is against Sri Lanka. The Indian captain has aggregated 289 runs in 15 games, with his highest score being 118.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has scored 149 runs in 13 innings against India, the most by any current Sri Lankan squad member.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped the most wickets in India-Sri Lanka T20Is. The leg-spinner has accounted for 15 wickets in seven games.

Meanwhile, Dushmantha Chameera has enjoyed bowling against India in T20Is. The right-arm pacer has bagged 14 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 7.46.

