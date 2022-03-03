IND vs SL 2022: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Test series

The two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will start tomorrow (Friday, 4 March) morning at 9:30 AM IST in Mohali. Sri Lanka are currently at the helm of the WTC standings with 100% points to their name, whereas India are fifth with 49.07% points in their kitty.

Although Sri Lanka are number one in the points table, the Indian team will start as the favorites to win the upcoming series because of their excellent home record and recent dominance against the islanders in the longest format of the game.

India are on an eight-match undefeated streak in Tests against Sri Lanka, which makes them clear favorites to win the WTC series.

Before the battle gets underway, here are some important head-to-head stats you need to know from previous Tests between Sri Lanka and India.

IND vs SL head-to-head stats

India lead the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka by 20-7. The two Asian countries have faced off in 44 Tests, with 17 of them ending in a draw. Sri Lanka have not defeated India in the longest format of the sport since August 2015.

Speaking of their record in Tests hosted by India, the Indian team leads by 11-0. Sri Lanka have held India to a draw on nine occasions, but have not won a single Test on Indian soil.

IND vs SL 2022: Numbers you need to know before Test series

Among current squad members, Virat Kohli has scored the most runs in India vs. Sri Lanka Tests. The former India skipper has amassed 1,004 runs in just nine games at an average of 77.23.

All-rounder Angelo Mathews has enjoyed batting against India. He has scored 957 runs versus the Indian team in the longest format of the game, with his highest score being 111.

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up 50 Sri Lankan wickets in his Test career. He has taken three five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul against the Islanders.

Suranga Lakmal bagged eight wickets in the previous Test series against India. The veteran pacer will be keen to maintain his good record versus the Indian side.

