IND vs SL 2022: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala pitch history and stats

After India's 62-run win in Lucknow on Thursday, the action in the India vs. Sri Lanka T20I series moves to Dharamsala tomorrow. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium will host the next two T20I matches of the series on Saturday and Sunday.

It is rare to see the Indian team playing two matches in two days. But fans in Dharamsala have got a unique opportunity to witness the Men in Blue live at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on back-to-back days.

Before the HPCA Stadium plays host to the two T20Is between India and Sri Lanka, here are some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by the venue.

Today IND vs SL 2022 Pitch History

T20I matches played: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Abandoned: 2

Highest team score: 200/3 - South Africa vs. India, 2015

Lowest team score: 134/9 - Australia vs. New Zealand, 2016

Highest individual score: 106 - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs. South Africa, 2015

Best bowling figures: 4/11 - Paul van Meekeren (NED) vs. Ireland, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 148

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala - Australia vs New Zealand match stats 2016

The previously-completed T20I match at the HPCA Stadium was back in 2016 between Australia and New Zealand. The Blackcaps beat the Aussies by eight runs in a low-scoring encounter at ICC T20 World Cup 2016.

New Zealand won the toss and batted first. None of the batters could score big, but decent contributions from Martin Guptill (37), Kane Williamson (24) and Grant Elliott (27) guided the Kiwis to a 142-run score. Chasing 143, Australia managed 134/9 in 20 overs.

A total of 17 wickets fell in the match, with nine of them going into pacers' accounts. Batters from the two nations hit a total of nine sixes in the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee