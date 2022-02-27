"India need to worry a little about the way they bowled at the death" - Wasim Jaffer

Despite India’s thumping seven-wicket win in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels the Men in Blue must be concerned over their death bowling.

After inserting Sri Lanka into bat, Team India’s bowlers did well to restrict their opponents to 103/4 after 15 overs. However, Pathum Nissanka (75 off 53) and Dasun Shanaka (47* off 19) went berserk as Sri Lanka plundered 80 runs in the last five overs.

Harshal Patel bore the brunt of Lanka’s assault, conceding 52 in his four overs, while Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar went for 37 and 36 runs respectively.

Admitting that the Men in Blue need to work on their death-overs bowling, Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo:

“Till the 15th over, Indian bowling looked pretty much in control. (But) when Shanaka came in, he changed the complexion of the game. India need to worry a little about the way they bowled at the death. Yes, the conditions were cold and not ideal. But they still need to plan a little better next time.”

ICC



Will it prove to be enough?



Some fireworks from Pathum Nissanka (75) and Dasun Shanaka (47*) help Sri Lanka to a score of 183/5

Asked to elaborate on where India’s bowlers got it wrong in the last five overs, the former opener explained:

“The lengths that were bowled at the death, most of them were in the slot, even the slower balls. It was very unlike Harshal (Patel), he doesn’t do that often. They’ll probably look to bowl slower bouncers (in the next game), let them (Sri Lanka) hit on the side of the ground rather than straight, which looked pretty small.”

Despite the bowlers conceding a few too many, India chased down the target of 184 with ease as Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 74 in 44 balls.

“Chahal is definitely high on confidence” - Wasim Jaffer analyzes Team India leggie’s form

Ever since making a comeback to the Indian team after being snubbed for the T20 World Cup, Yuzvendra Chahal has been in wonderful rhythm. On Saturday, he put up a good display with figures of 1 for 27.

Asked about the leg-spinner’s form, Jaffer admitted:

“Chahal is definitely high on confidence, the way he is bowling for the last 6-8 months. On top of that, on such a small ground, bowling to the left-handers as well, he looked in complete control. He’s got a lot of variations. Six an over was an outstanding effort.”

ICC



He traps Charith Asalanka, who is gone for 2.



Chahal strikes. He traps Charith Asalanka, who is gone for 2.

Sri Lanka found Chahal difficult to get away in the first T20I as well. The 31-year-old conceded only 11 runs in his three overs and picked up the wicket of Shanaka.

