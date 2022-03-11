India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka

After pounding Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali, Rohit Sharma's India will look to seal another whitewash by winning the second Test in Bengaluru. The last game of the series, which commences on Sunday, March 12, will be a pink-ball affair.

Kuldeep Yadav was released from the Indian squad ahead of the second Test, with Axar Patel having recovered from an injury that sidelined him from the opening game. India will look to make minimal changes to a team that was hardly tested in the previous encounter.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

India's openers got off to starts in the opening Test but both failed to breach the 50-run mark. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will be keen on ending the series with a sizeable score. The Indian skipper made a promising start to his Test captaincy career and his leadership will be in the spotlight once again.

Middle Order: Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk)

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two

All of India's middle-order batters spent some time in the middle in the first Test. Rishabh Pant was the standout performer as he struck a magnificent 96, with Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli chipping in as well. The hosts won't need to make any changes to their batting lineup despite Shubman Gill and KS Bharat waiting for their chance on the sidelines. Kohli's form and the storyline of a Bengaluru return will take centrestage in the second Test.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

India v England - 4th Test: Day Three

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja put on an incredible all-round show in the first Test. While the former struck a fluent fifty and scalped a few wickets, Jadeja hammered an unbeaten 175 and ended up with a nine-wicket match haul. The spin duo could find another ally in Axar Patel, who has been adjudged fit for the pink-ball encounter. Axar should walk into the playing XI at the expense of Jayant Yadav, who has been unimpressive with the ball throughout his Test career.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

India Nets Session - India Tour to South Africa

India might consider giving one of their frontline pacers a rest for the second Test, but neither really had much work to do despite a follow-on as the spinners ran riot. While Rohit couldn't go wrong with the options on the bench, such as Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will be relishing the prospect of a day-night Test and should retain their places in the side.

