IND vs SL 2022: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Test records and weather conditions

The second match of the Test series between the Indian cricket team and the Sri Lankan cricket team will start on Saturday afternoon at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It will be the first day-night Test at this venue.

Bengaluru has hosted many memorable Test matches in the past. The track at the stadium assists batters and spinners. India have an average record in Tests hosted by the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. They have won eight and lost six Tests on this ground.

Before Bengaluru hosts the India vs Sri Lanka Test, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous Tests played at the venue.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Test Records

Test matches played: 23

Matches won by India: 8

Matches won by visiting teams: 6

Matches drawn: 9

Highest team score: 626 - India vs. Pakistan, 2007

Lowest team score: 103 - Afghanistan vs. India, 2018

Highest individual score: 267 - Younis Khan (PAK) vs. India, 2005

Best bowling figures (innings) : 8/50 - Nathan Lyon (AUS) vs. India, 2017

Best bowling figures (match) : 11/224 - Harbhajan Singh (IND) vs. Australia, 2004

Highest successful run-chase: 262/5 - India vs. New Zealand, 2012

Average run-rate: 3.02

Bengaluru weather forecast for March 12 to 16

The government has allowed 100% capacity crowd for the match in Bengaluru

The sky is expected to be clear on days one and three of the Bengaluru Test, whereas the atmosphere will likely be cloudy on the remaining days. There are no predictions for rain on any of the five days.

In the previous match at this venue, India crushed Afghanistan by an innings and 272 runs. Looking at the result of the first match of the India vs Sri Lanka series, it should not be a surprise if India record another big win in Bengaluru.

