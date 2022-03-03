IND vs SL 2022: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali pitch history and stats

The three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will get underway tomorrow, March 4, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Both teams will meet in a Test match for the first time since December 2017. The last time India and Sri Lanka battled in a Test series, the Indian team emerged victorious by a 1-0 scoreline.

The Islanders have not beaten India in their last eight meetings in the longest format of the game. Sri Lanka will be keen to snap that streak in the first Test.

The conditions in Mohali will be good for pacers and batters while the spinners will also come into play during the second half of the Test. Before the match begins, here are some important stats you need to know from previous Tests played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium.

Today IND vs SL 2022 Pitch History

Test matches played: 13.

Matches won by India: 7.

Matches won by visiting teams: 1.

Matches drawn: 5.

Highest team score: 630/6 - New Zealand vs. India, 2003.

Lowest team score: 83 - India vs. New Zealand, 1999.

Highest individual score: 187 - Shikhar Dhawan (IND) vs. Australia, 2013.

Best bowling figures (innings) : 6/27 - Dion Nash (NZ) vs. India, 1999.

Best bowling figures (match) : 9/146 - Anil Kumble (IND) vs. England, 2006.

Highest successful run-chase: 216/9 - India vs. Australia, 2010.

Average run-rate: 3.04.

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali - India vs England match stats 2016

In the previous Test match hosted by Mohali, India beat England by eight wickets back in 2016. The visitors posted a 283-run total in the first innings. In reply, India scored 417 runs and took a first-innings lead of 134 runs. Half-centuries from Joe Root and Haseeb Hameed guided England to a 236-run score in the second innings.

Chasing 103 to win, India rode on Parthiv Patel's 54-ball 67 not out to win by eight wickets. None of the batters scored a ton in that game, with Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring across both teams with a 90-run knock in the first innings.

A total of 32 wickets fell at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium during the Test between India and England. 17 of those went to spinners from both teams, with England's Adil Rashid scalping five wickets across both innings.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra