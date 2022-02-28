IND vs SL 2022 Pink-ball Match Tickets: Online booking details and prices for Bengaluru Test

After whitewashing Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series, the Indian cricket team will host the Islanders for a two-match ICC World Test Championship series. The first match will take place in Mohali, which will be followed by a day/night game in Bengaluru.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will become the third venue in India to play host to a pink-ball match. Previously, the Eden Gardens and the Narendra Modi Stadium have hosted day/night Tests in India.

The Mohali Test will take place behind closed doors, but the authorities have given permission to have 50% fans in attendance for the pink-ball game in Bengaluru. Here's how tickets can be booked for the India vs. Sri Lanka pink-ball match.

How to buy tickets for India vs Sri Lanka pink-ball Test match in Bengaluru?

Manuja @manujaveerappa Two weeks to go for the maiden pink-ball Test at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Tickets sales to go live from Tuesday. #PinkballTest Two weeks to go for the maiden pink-ball Test at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Tickets sales to go live from Tuesday. #PinkballTest https://t.co/UWkQtJJOYI

Tickets for the day/night match, scheduled to be held from 12-16 March, will be up for sale from 1 March onwards on www.ksca.cricket. Box office sale for the tickets will begin on 6 March from 10:30 AM onwards.

Fans who buy tickets online can redeem them at the box office from 8 March onwards.

Prices for India vs Sri Lanka match tickets in Bengaluru

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Ticket rates for the pink ball Test between India vs Sri Lanka at Chinnaswamy:



2500 Rs

2000 Rs

1500 Rs

1250 Rs

750 Rs

500 Rs

100 Rs Ticket rates for the pink ball Test between India vs Sri Lanka at Chinnaswamy:2500 Rs2000 Rs1500 Rs1250 Rs750 Rs500 Rs100 Rs

The minimum price of a ticket for the India vs. Sri Lanka day/night game is ₹100 per day. The organizers have formed categories for various stands, and the ticket prices range from ₹100 to ₹2,500 per day.

Tickets in the price range of ₹100 to ₹750 will be up for sale at the box office only, whereas tickets costing ₹1,250 to ₹2,500 will be on sale online from 1 March onwards.

With international cricket returning to Bengaluru after a long break, tickets for the day/night game are expected to have a higher demand.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee