IND vs SL 2022: Predicting India's bowling attack for the 1st Test

After securing a 3-0 triumph over Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series, Rohit Sharma will lead India for the first time in the longest format. The two-match Test rubber versus the Lankans will be the first challenge for the Rohit-Rahul Dravid era in whites as the Indians look to bounce back from their loss against the Proteas in South Africa.

After handing over the captaincy reins to Rohit, Virat Kohli is all set to play his 100th Test match. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star will be determined to put on a show versus a side he has historically enjoyed playing against.

Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka, who are determined to hang onto top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings after beating West Indies 2-0 last year. But the odds will be stacked against the Lankans as they gear up for a stern challenge.

The biggest challenge for Sri Lanka will be how they manage to score runs against a world-class Indian bowling unit. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin will be the usual suspects, while the returns of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will be positive for the hosts.

Ahead of the first Test, we take a look at how India's bowling unit could shape up for the contest in Mohali.

Pace options for India: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

Rohit Sharma's deputy, Jasprit Bumrah, will be spearheading India's bowling unit as usual. Interestingly, this will be his first outing against Sri Lanka in the longest format.

The pacer has enjoyed plenty of success against the Lankans in white-ball formats, bagging 31 wickets in 22 matches. Having played just two of his 27 Tests on home soil, Bumrah will be looking to make his mark in the series.

The 28-year-old has taken just four of his 113 Test wickets in India. But that number could change rather quickly when he comes up against a relatively weak Sri Lankan batting unit.

His partner in tandem in the first Test might be Mohammed Siraj. The rise of Siraj on the international scene is a tale of its own. The Hyderabad bowler hasn't looked back since making his debut in Australia. Growing from strength to strength, Siraj is the workhorse Team India have desired for a long time.

In the recent Test series against New Zealand, Siraj showed his worth to run riot with the new ball. With his decent record against left-handed batters, he could be a perfect compliment to Bumrah.

Spin options: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav

Ravichandan Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been India's go-to spin bowling duo for a number of years now. The two all-rounders have been a key part of the team's success in the longest format under Virat Kohli.

One wouldn't expect the hosts to change the winning combination and deploy their two stalwarts to do the job. Ashwin boasts a handy record against the Lankans, bagging 50 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 23.

Jadeja, on the other hand, has 23 wickets against the neighboring nation. The Saurashtra all-rounder also enjoys batting against Sri Lanka, aggregating 125 runs at an average of around 42.

To accompany the ever-so-reliable combo might be Kuldeep Yadav. The 27-year-old looks set to make his comeback into the Test side. He last played in the longest format during England's tour of the sub-continent last year, but was eventually replaced by Sundar in the series.

The current team management has shown immense faith in the Harayana bowler, as well as his partner-in-crime in white-ball cricket, Yuzvendra Chahal.

India are expected to deploy an aggressive spin bowling attack, despite Axar Patel missing out. However, Jayant Yadav could tip Kuldeep for his batting prowess if the team management decides to go down that route.

