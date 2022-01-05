From dream Test debut to becoming the heartbeat of the Indian bowling unit - Mohammed Siraj's phenomenal rise 

Mohammed Siraj's rise to the top has been nothing short of a fairytale story, a real rags-to-riches tale and an inspiration to one and all. From a background of family hardships and economic struggles, Siraj grew up like most Indian lads, playing tennis ball cricket in the streets of Hyderabad.

Mohammed Siraj didn't fancy himself to be a professional cricketer until the age of 21. However, the Hyderabad bowler took to fast bowling with the leather ball like a fish took to the water. He rose through the ranks quickly, swiftly moving from the U-23 Hyderabad team to the Ranji Trophy side.

Siraj enjoyed a stellar season in the Ranji Trophy in 2016, bagging 41 wickets in just nine matches. He then had his breakthrough opportunity in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) the following year, with Sunrisers Hyderabad snapping up the local lad.

He soon found himself in India's white-ball set-up as he moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of IPL 2018. As far as Siraj was concerned, he was living the dream. Not only fulfilling his own but also his father's dream of seeing his son play for India.

After all his father had sacrificed for his son, the pacer had only one goal in mind every time he ran in from his marker - to make his father proud and give it his all.

Siraj's emotional Test debut Down Under

From darkness to light - Mohammed Siraj's dream debut.

Siraj's determination paid off as he joined the Indian squad for the tour of Australia in 2019-20. As the team got their preparations underway in November, Siraj received news of his father's passing.

Of all the stern hardships he might have had to go through as a youngster, this one was different for Siraj. While BCCI offered to fly him back for his father's funeral, with the quarantine rules in place, it would have meant that Siraj would have had to spend 14 days in isolation if he had traveled home and then flown back to rejoin the Indian team in Australia.

Encouraged by his mother to stay back for the tour and his skipper to stay strong for his father's dream, Siraj developed a one-track mindset - to fulfill his father's dreams and shine for the Indian national team, shall he get the chance.

As it turned out, Mohammed Shami was ruled out midway through the series after suffering a broken wrist. Suddenly, Siraj was presented with the opportunity he was looking for. He found himself in the Indian team for the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

As the two teams stood together for their national anthem on the morning of the first day of the Test, there was a notable overwhelming feeling around Siraj. The debutant shed a tear before being consoled by his teammates, for whose support he has been grateful for throughout his journey.

Siraj said in an interview with bcci.tv:

"The most important thing was the support he provided me with. That's a huge loss for me. My father's wish was that I play for India and make him proud, so from here, I have only one mindset - tto fulfillhis dream. In this situation, the teammates have supported me a lot. He may not be physically present, but I can feel that he is always there with me'".

With five wickets across two innings on his Test debut, Siraj played an excellent supporting role in India's victory in Melbourne to level the series. However, his most impressive performance came in the final Test in Brisbane. With Shami already ruled out, India suffered another major blow with Jasprit Bumrah also picking up an injury.

Siraj led a young Indian bowling attack alongside Shardul Thakur and T.Natarajan in their historic victory at The Gabba. The RCB bowler bagged 13 wickets in the series (the most by an Indian bowler in the series) and became an instant success. With a smile on his face and always full of energy, Siraj made an instant connection with the Indian fans as well.

The dream run continues against England

Mohammed Siraj was India's unsung hero at Lord's.

When England toured India in February last year, the spinners wrecked havoc and ran through the visitors' batting line-up. This allowed India to rotate their frontline pacers throughout the series.

Despite limited game time, Siraj made sure he gave England a glimpse of what they could expect from him when India toured England later that year.

After two short, zestful spells at Ahmedabad, Siraj got the pivotal scalps of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to put India in the driver's seat. He set up both right-handers with deliveries that nipped back and caught them plumb in front.

So when Siraj got his first opportunity to steam in with the Dukes ball in English conditions that would favor swing bowling, he was like a kid with a new toy. Bowling down the slopes on the England grounds, Siraj constantly got the ball to nip away from the left-hander and used a cross-seam delivery with the angle quite effectively.

That nip-backer of his troubled the English batters throughout the series. Not only did Siraj mix it up with a clever delivery that held its line, the odd well-directed bouncer that rushed the batters proved quite handy as well.

Mohammed Siraj, or 'Miyaan' as his teammates dearly refer to him, has shown that he has a happy knack of taking wickets in clusters. He's got that killer instinct to go bang-bang and pick up a couple of wickets in next to no time. A Siraj special, if one might call it that, would be referred to as the time when he has taken wickets in quick succession.

That is what Siraj delivered at the Mecca of Cricket, the Lord's Cricket Ground. After India posted a total of 364 on the board, Dom Sibley and Rory Burns put in a solid resistance to negotiate an early spell from India's frontline bowlers.

Lords of Lord's - the moment when Siraj knocked over Anderson and plucked out the off-stump as he ran to celebrate.

However, Siraj turned the game on its head with wickets on consecutive deliveries to send Sibley and Haseeb Hameed packing. The Hyderabad pacer pulled off another special in the second innings, dismissing Moeen Ali and Sam Curran in a matter of a couple of deliveries.

Siraj missed out on a well-deserved mention on the Lords honors board, ending both innings with four wickets. However, he took the spotlight on himself at the end of the Test match, as he rattled James Anderson's off-stump to secure a memorable victory for India.

The RCB pacer ended the tour as India's second-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps to his name, only behind Jasprit Bumrah (18). From the MCG to Lord's, the lad from Hyderabad had become the heartbeat of the Indian bowling attack and a darling of the nation in a matter of seven matches.

What's next in store for Mohammed Siraj?

The most-recent special spell from Siraj was witnessed at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After Ajaz Patel's historic ten-fer in the first innings, New Zealand's usually reliable top-order was rattled by the Hyderabad pace merchant.

While Virat Kohli orchestrated the crowd like a conductor at an opera, Mohammed Siraj was the one with the instruments and producing the magic. In his early burst with the new ball, Siraj breathed fire with three early wickets to peg the Kiwis back.

In a matter of seven deliveries, Siraj dismissed Will Young, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor. Young and Latham were dismissed in the same over, while Taylor was on the receiving end of an absolute peach. Just like that, Siraj found himself on a hat-trick.

The 25 percent capacity crowd at the Wankhede found their voices as if it were the night of April 2nd, 2011 - India's ODI World Cup triumph. Siraj's exuberance rubbed off on everyone. Even those who witnessed his efforts through their television sets. Everyone, in awe of India's latest sensation.

Every Test side needs a workhorse bowler. Someone who will put their hands up when there's nothing on offer from the surface and still manage to make things happen. The best example in recent times would be New Zealand's Neil Wagner. A bowler who wears his heart on his sleeve and gives it everything, no matter the kind of challenge he might be up against.

It has been less than a year since Mohammed Siraj made his Test debut. So far, he seems to be one of the bowlers from the same mold. In his brief career, the fast bowler has taken 36 wickets in 12 matches and has played an integral part in India's recent imperious run in Test cricket.

As India look ahead to their tour of South Africa, all eyes will be on their exceptional bowling unit once more. With variable bounce and some movement off the pitches, Siraj's in-swingers with the odd sharp bouncers are going to be lethal weapons for India.

While Jasprit Bumrah will still be the wrecker-in-chief for the Indian side, Mohammed Siraj will be hoping to reach the same heights as India's latest Test vice-captain did in his first series in the rainbow nation.

Rest assured, with his grit and determination, there is little doubt that Siraj has the ability to become an all-format bowler for the Indian side. From bowling on the streets of Hyderabad, the sky is now the limit.

