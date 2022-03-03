"Don't be surprised if you see at least two 5-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah in these two Tests" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar expects Jasprit Bumrah to take a bagful of wickets in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Team India have predominantly used Bumrah in overseas conditions, with the seamer having played just two of his 27 Tests on home soil. The unconventional pacer is not only part of India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series but has also been named Rohit Sharma's deputy.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar was asked if the relative inexperience at home would be a hindrance for Jasprit Bumrah. He responded:

"Not at all, he is too good a bowler. Don't be surprised if you see at least two five-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah in these two Test matches. Any kind of conditions, he will get you wickets at the start, he will get you wickets anytime. So I don't think it makes a difference."

The former India skipper highlighted that seam bowlers generally have shorter careers compared to other players. Gavaskar elaborated:

"Not a lot of bowlers, fast bowlers in particular, unless they are injured, like to be kept away because the careers are short for the fast bowlers, batters can play till 35-40, there are very few fast bowlers who go beyond 34-35."

Gavaskar added that Bumrah will want to leave an impact even on the slightly unhelpful home pitches. He observed:

"So if you are going to miss Test matches, then the impact that you want to leave and to be in the history or record books, that much gets shortened if you are not playing the matches."

#INDvENG Most away Tests played at the time of maiden home Test17 JASPRIT BUMRAH12 Javagal Srinath11 RP Singh10 Sachin Tendulkar10 Ashish Nehra Most away Tests played at the time of maiden home Test 🇮🇳17 JASPRIT BUMRAH12 Javagal Srinath11 RP Singh10 Sachin Tendulkar10 Ashish Nehra#INDvENG

Bumrah has taken just four of his 113 Test wickets on Indian soil. He will want to better that record, especially since the Mohali and Bengaluru pitches are likely to be slightly more helpful for the seamers.

"Jasprit Bumrah will be keen to get amongst the wickets" - Sunil Gavaskar

Jasprit Bumrah has taken seven 5-wicket hauls in his career to date

Gavaskar added that the long break during the limited-overs series against the West Indies would have made Bumrah hungrier for success. He said:

"If at all, the fact that he has had that three-week break after the tour of South Africa is actually going to help him because he will be raring to go, he will be keen to get amongst the wickets."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Parthiv Patel said, "in 2016 Ranji Semis we were left with only 3 bowlers in the 2nd innings due to injuries. Jasprit Bumrah came to me and told 'don't worry, I'll keep bowling from 1 end'. He took 6 wickets in that innings and won us the game with being MOTM". (To Cricbuzz). Parthiv Patel said, "in 2016 Ranji Semis we were left with only 3 bowlers in the 2nd innings due to injuries. Jasprit Bumrah came to me and told 'don't worry, I'll keep bowling from 1 end'. He took 6 wickets in that innings and won us the game with being MOTM". (To Cricbuzz).

Bumrah was rested for the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. However, he did play the first two T20Is against Sri Lanka and looked in decent rhythm.

