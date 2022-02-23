IND vs SL 2022 Telecast Channel: Where to watch T20I series, and live streaming details

After whitewashing the West Indies, India will host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series this week. Both teams will be keen to work on their team combinations, keeping the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in mind.

Sri Lanka have not been in the best of form this year, as they recently lost a five-match T20I series against Australia 1-4. Meanwhile, India registered a 3-0 series win over two-time world champions West Indies earlier this month.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Thank you Sri Lanka for the wonderful contest across all five matches #AUSvSL Sri Lanka got the win tonight by five wickets but it was a comprehensive 4-1 series win for our boys in green and gold (and black).Thank you Sri Lanka for the wonderful contest across all five matches Sri Lanka got the win tonight by five wickets but it was a comprehensive 4-1 series win for our boys in green and gold (and black). Thank you Sri Lanka for the wonderful contest across all five matches ❤️ #AUSvSL https://t.co/upaloDqPyv

Nevertheless, the Islanders will be confident of their chances, as they beat India 2-1 in their last series. However, India have a stronger squad this time. Moreover, they also have home advantage.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming three-match series between India and Sri Lanka.

1st T20 International match: February 24, Lucknow, 7:00 PM IST

2nd T20 International match: February 26, Dharamsala, 7:00 PM IST

3rd T20 International match: February 27, Dharamsala, 7:00 PM IST.

Big names like Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Dasun Shanaka, Dinesh Chandimal and Dushmantha Chameera will be in action during the India-Sri Lanka series.

The Indian squad for the T20I series is as follows:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Md. Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Y Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

IND vs SL 2022 T20I series: Live Telecast Channel List in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for this series:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, DD Sports, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

India: Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top. Looking at recent performances, India will start as the favourites to win all three games.

Edited by Bhargav