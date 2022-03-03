IND vs SL 2022 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Test series and live streaming details

After a lop-sided T20I series, India and Sri Lanka will lock horns with each other in a two-match Test series from Friday, March 4. The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will play host to the opening game of this ICC World Test Championship series. The second match will be hosted by Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India dominated Sri Lanka and won the T20I series by 3-0. The home team will be keen to continue in the same vein and end the islanders' winning streak in the WTC 2023 cycle.

Many fans consider India as the overwhelming favorites to win the series because Rohit Sharma and co. have not lost to Sri Lanka in the longest format of the game since 2015. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for the two matches between India and Sri Lanka.

1st match: March 4-8, Mohali, 9:30 AM IST

2nd match: March 12-16, Bengaluru, 2:00 PM IST

IND vs SL 2022 Test series: Live Telecast Channel List in India

Big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will be in action during the WTC series between India and Sri Lanka. Here is the full live telecast channel list in India for the two fixtures.

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

India: Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious in this 2-match series. India currently are on an eight-match unbeaten streak in the longest format of the game against Sri Lanka, whereas the islanders are currently at the top of the WTC standings. Fans should expect a cracker of a contest between the two neighbors.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava